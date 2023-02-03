Terra Classic (LUNC) Suddenly Jumps 13% as Proposal to Repeg UST Passes

Fri, 02/03/2023 - 16:20
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Original UST stablecoin lost its peg to dollar in May 2022
Terra Classic (LUNC) Suddenly Jumps 13% as Proposal to Repeg UST Passes
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

LUNC, the native token of Terra Classic chain, suddenly jumped 13% as the proposal to repeg UST passed.

At the time of publication, LUNC was up 13.30% in the last 24 hours and up 14.40% in the past week. The token currently trades at $0.000194.

Wu Blockchain reports that "the signal proposal to re-peg with UST proposed by the LUNC community has passed. Signal proposals do not represent immediate technical consequences. The proposer said that after the voting is completed, he will discuss with the L1 team how to proceed.''

The original UST stablecoin lost its peg to the dollar in May 2022, pulling down the Terra ecosystem. Subsequently, a new Terra chain was born, named Terra (LUNA), while the old chain was rebranded Terra Classic with tokens LUNC and USTC.

The UST stablecoin has been rebranded as USTC, and the new chain is devoid of the stablecoin. With billions of dollars in losses, the Terra Classic community has been working hard to mend the broken pieces of its former ecosystem.

Related
Terra Classic Community Proposes Repeg Idea for USTC; How Far Will This Fly?

The idea of repegging USTC to LUNC started last year in October when Alex Forshaw, Edward Kim and Maximilian Bryan, members of the Terra Classic community, proposed an idea to restructure Terra Classic's USTC through the creation of an algorithmic fungible token, USTN.

Unfortunately, this did not fly. Other proposals to repeg USTC also surfaced but met the same fate.

Other milestones

The signal proposal's passing might be a significant milestone for the blockchain, hence the LUNC price reaction. In other positive news for the Terra Classic chain, the update for Terra Classic V1.0.5 has been released.

Full nodes would be able to switch to the update at block height 11,543,150, which will occur on approximately Feb. 14, 2023.

Related
Terra Classic (LUNC) Outperforming Top 100 in Gains, What's Happening?

As reported earlier, crypto exchange Binance announced changes, saying it would be burning 50% of the LUNC spot and margin trading fees instead of 100%.

The seventh batch of LUNC trading fees to be burned will be calculated from Nov. 30 to Feb. 27, 2023, and will be burned on March 1, 2023.

#Terra News #UST
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Cardano's (ADA) Growth Is Completely Different Following Release of DJED, Here's Why
02/03/2023 - 17:00
Cardano's (ADA) Growth Is Completely Different Following Release of DJED, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano's Stablecoin Djed Reaches First Major Milestone: Details
02/03/2023 - 16:40
Cardano's Stablecoin Djed Reaches First Major Milestone: Details
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for February 3
02/03/2023 - 16:10
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for February 3
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk