New XRP, ADA Futures Listing to Be Made by Binance: Details

Leading cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform Binance Futures has made a new and important announcement about its upcoming listings. In a blog post, Binance Futures announced it would be listing a new batch of USDS- and coin-margined futures.

Binance Futures allows traders to trade quarterly and perpetual futures contracts. Quarterly futures contracts in this regard expire after three months.

In this light, Binance Futures stated it will be listing new quarterly 0329 Futures Delivery Contracts a few hours after the current batch of quarterly 0929 Contracts expires and settles on Sept. 29 at 8:00 a.m. UTC.

XRP and ADA quarterly delivery contracts will see new listings, as Binance mentioned COIN-M BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, LINK, BCH, XRP, DOT and LTC Quarterly 0329 Delivery Contracts among those to be added.

Futures are financial derivative products that allow traders to speculate on the future movement of economic assets.

Binance Futures offers two kinds of futures contracts: COIN-Margined, or COIN-M and USDS-Margined.

COIN-Margined contracts allow users to hold the underlying asset and are settled and collateralized in their based cryptocurrency.

XRP and ADA price action

Alternative cryptocurrencies, or altcoins, have been unable to maintain their recent gains due to risk-off sentiment.

At the time of writing, the entire crypto market was trading in red, with XRP seeing a drop of 3.24% in the past 24 hours and currently trading at $0.494.

Cardano (ADA), on the other hand, saw fewer losses and was down 0.60% in the last 24 hours to $0.243. Cardano just celebrated the sixth anniversary of the creation of its genesis block.

That said, the price action in the days ahead might be key to watch given the ongoing tussle between bulls and bears. The bears seem to be gaining the upper hand currently, but the tide might turn as bulls emerge once more.