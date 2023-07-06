Taylor Swift's $100 Million FTX 'Trouble' Exposed

Thu, 07/06/2023 - 15:16
article image
Alex Dovbnya
'I Knew You Were Trouble' singer Taylor Swift appears to have missed warning signs in her business dealings
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Despite being known for her carefully curated image as a savvy businesswoman, Taylor Swift seems to have hit a sour note in the crypto world.

A recent report by CNBC revealed a jarring contradiction to her public narrative; Swift indeed nodded in agreement to a partnership with the now-bankrupt crypto FTX exchange, despite earlier reports.

Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX's disgraced founder, was the one who opted not to proceed with the partnership despite Swift's endorsement.

This intriguing twist of events portrays a vastly different image from previous suggestions by a high-profile attorney that Swift had chosen to pull out of the $100 million contract.

Related
Binance to Retire XRP, DOGE and ADA Deposit Addresses Soon
After extended discussions over several months, Swift seemingly chose to ignore the "Red" flags and agreed to a sponsorship deal with FTX. This stands in stark contrast to public narratives praising Swift's diligence in asking FTX to explain why it listed unregistered securities.

The climax of this saga saw Swift's team "Fearless" in the face of the warnings, signing the FTX deal after an exhaustive six-month negotiation only for Bankman-Fried to "Begin Again" without her.

While Swift dodged a bullet, plenty of other celebrities jumped on the FTX train. In addition to NFL superstar Tom Brady, the roster of big-name endorsers for the fraudulent exchange features supermodel Gisele Bündchen, NBA sensation Stephen Curry, tennis phenom Naomi Osaka, former baseball icon David "Big Papi" Ortiz and Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary.

article image
