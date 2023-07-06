Binance to Retire XRP, DOGE and ADA Deposit Addresses Soon

Thu, 07/06/2023 - 11:35
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Binance has named XRP among tokens whose deposit addresses have to be retired
Binance to Retire XRP, DOGE and ADA Deposit Addresses Soon
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Binance exchange, the largest crypto trading venue in the blockchain ecosystem, has unveiled its plans to retire the deposit addresses and memos of a number of cryptocurrencies. According to the update shared today, the affected tokens include Binance (BTC), XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), Avalanche (AVAX), Internet Computer (ICP), Solana (SOL) and Monero (XMR), among others.

According to Binance, the retirement of the impacted deposit addresses is slated to occur this third quarter from July to September. The timespan is intended to make room for the deposit addresses to be migrated in batches in order to provide the maximum experience possible for all users.

As one of the largest crypto trading venues per number of users, Binance’s proposed deposit address upgrade is scheduled to guard against any form of security risk on the platform. The exchange noted that the migration is for a selected number of users, and these impacted users will be notified via email on steps to take to migrate their address.

For XRP and other impacted crypto holders on Binance, the exchange confirmed that fund deposits into old addresses will not be lost but may require extra steps to manually complete the deposits.

Related
Pepe (PEPE) Whale Withdraws Trillions of Tokens From Binance

Strive for dominance

Despite its current woes in many jurisdictions, Binance exchange is doing all it can to maintain its market dominance across the board. As reported earlier by U.Today, the exchange's American subsidiary, Binance.US, has stumbled owing to the intense regulatory scrutiny it is facing.

With the parent company facing legal charges from the duo of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), helping its users safeguard their holdings is one functional way to keep faith and retain trust with customers.

In a not-so-distant time, Binance's efforts might help it to slow down the rate of decline in its spot trading volume moving ahead.

#Binance #XRP
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for July 6
07/06/2023 - 11:17
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for July 6
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Soars to 13-Month High: Possible Reasons
07/06/2023 - 10:55
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Soars to 13-Month High: Possible Reasons
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP Ledger Python Library Gets Big Upgrade: Details
07/06/2023 - 10:29
XRP Ledger Python Library Gets Big Upgrade: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide