Supra Attracts 500,000 Verified Users for New Airdrop

Supra , a fully vertically integrated L1 blockchain, has revealed that it successfully verified and qualified over 500,000 users for “one of the fairest airdrops in history.”

By conducting KYC checks, Supra’s learn-and-earn airdrop campaign succeeded in overcoming the challenge of bot plagues.

With proof of personhood of each user across more than 190 countries, Supra ensured that no bots or sybil accounts were able to hijack the process, meaning that all 500,000+ participants are unique, KYC-verified humans.

“To recruit so many users and have them commit to the KYC process is a significant achievement for us. I’m not sure the industry has ever seen such a large number of KYC’d human users become token holders from day 1 of a new blockchain, and we’re really proud of the support the crypto community has shown us,” Supra CEO Joshua Tobkin said.

In the coming months, Supra plans to distribute its native SUPRA token to campaign users, as well as to those who participated in its public token sale back in October 2023.

In preparation for TGE, Supra recently launched the “Super dApp Showdown,” which offers a $100 million ecosystem fund for builders considering the best platform to launch their dApps.