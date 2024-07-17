Advertisement
AD

    Supra Attracts 500,000 Verified Users for New Airdrop

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Around half million KYC-verified users to claim rewards during upcoming airdrop
    Wed, 17/07/2024 - 8:47
    Supra Attracts 500,000 Verified Users for New Airdrop
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Supra, a fully vertically integrated L1 blockchain, has revealed that it successfully verified and qualified over 500,000 users for “one of the fairest airdrops in history.”

    Advertisement

    By conducting KYC checks, Supra’s learn-and-earn airdrop campaign succeeded in overcoming the challenge of bot plagues.

    With proof of personhood of each user across more than 190 countries, Supra ensured that no bots or sybil accounts were able to hijack the process, meaning that all 500,000+ participants are unique, KYC-verified humans.

    HOT Stories
    Crucial BTC Price Level for Bitcoin Bull Run Unveiled by Samson Mow
    Cardano (ADA) Seeing Extreme Levels of Bearishess
    Is XRP Ready for $0.7? Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of $0.00002, Ethereum (ETH) Reversal Halted
    Ripple Is Doing "a Lot Less" Hiring in US, Garlinghouse Says

    “To recruit so many users and have them commit to the KYC process is a significant achievement for us. I’m not sure the industry has ever seen such a large number of KYC’d human users become token holders from day 1 of a new blockchain, and we’re really proud of the support the crypto community has shown us,” Supra CEO Joshua Tobkin said.

    In the coming months, Supra plans to distribute its native SUPRA token to campaign users, as well as to those who participated in its public token sale back in October 2023.

    In preparation for TGE, Supra recently launched the “Super dApp Showdown,” which offers a $100 million ecosystem fund for builders considering the best platform to launch their dApps.

    #Airdrop
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    related image Crucial BTC Price Level for Bitcoin Bull Run Unveiled by Samson Mow
    Jul 17, 2024 - 8:41
    Crucial BTC Price Level for Bitcoin Bull Run Unveiled by Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image BlackRock’s BTC ETF Records Massive Milestone
    Jul 17, 2024 - 8:41
    BlackRock’s BTC ETF Records Massive Milestone
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image Cardano (ADA) Seeing Extreme Levels of Bearishess
    Jul 17, 2024 - 8:41
    Cardano (ADA) Seeing Extreme Levels of Bearishess
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BinaryX Announces Historic Vote to Burn 74% of BNX Tokens
    PlayFi Powers FIrst AI-Driven Prediction Market for Esports World Cup CounterStrike
    Multipool Enters Strategic Partnership with Tokinvest Delivering Next-Level Tokenized Real-World Asset Trading
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crucial BTC Price Level for Bitcoin Bull Run Unveiled by Samson Mow
    BlackRock’s BTC ETF Records Massive Milestone
    Cardano (ADA) Seeing Extreme Levels of Bearishess
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD