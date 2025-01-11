Advertisement
AD

    Stunning $350,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction Shared by Jeremie Davinci

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Crypto influencer Jeremie Davinci explains how Bitcoin can reach $350,000
    Sat, 11/01/2025 - 11:45
    A
    A
    A
    Stunning $350,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction Shared by Jeremie Davinci
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    In a recently published tweet, Jeremie Davinci, an early Bitcoin adopter and cryptocurrency millionaire, has revealed the scenario how BTC can soar to roughly $350,000 without naming any particular time frames for that.

    Davinci named an important Bitcoin metric he used while coming up with his Bitcoin price outlook.

    Bitcoin can hit over 5x BTC mining cost, per Davinci

    Davinci stated that currently it costs roughly $70,000 for miners to produce one Bitcoin, and they have better gear and often use cheap electricity for mining.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Chart Pattern Warns of Incoming XRP Price Swings
    690 Million DOGE in 48 Hours After Elon Musk's Statement — What's Happening?
    Ripple CTO Makes Critical Scam Warning About Coinbase Impersonators
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Finally Retraces, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Double-Bottom Reversal In, Bitcoin (BTC) Volume Spike Propels Bullish Moves

    The crypto influencer revealed that in past bull markets, Bitcoin has managed to soar more than 5x the BTC mining cost. Therefore, taking into account that currently miners spend $70,000 to mine one BTC, the price of the largest cryptocurrency may skyrocket as high as $350,000 in the future if a bullish scenario described by Jeremie Davinci plays out. “Huge potential ahead!” he stated speaking about the Bitcoin price. At the time of writing this material, Bitcoin is changing hands at $94,420.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin is crashing, great news, Robert Kiyosaki says

    Earlier this week, the renowned investor and author of the popular book on finance managing skills “Rich Dad Poor Dad” Robert Kiyosaki took to the X platform to publicly celebrate the Bitcoin price crash as it went down below $96,000 from roughly $102,000.

    Related
    'Buy The Future', Bitcoin Evangelist Saylor Insists
    Fri, 01/10/2025 - 15:22
    'Buy The Future', Bitcoin Evangelist Saylor Insists
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Back then, Kiyosaki tweeted that he found the news about Bitcoin crashing to be great. The financial guru explained his joy, saying that Bitcoin got on sale and it was now possible to start buying it at a big discount.

    He also reminded the community that almost 20 million Bitcoins out of 21 million have been mined already, which leaves less than 2 million BTC to be produced by miners. After the April 2024 halving, the Bitcoin block reward constitutes 3.125 BTC. The final Bitcoin, according to Satoshi’s plan, is to be mined in the year 2140.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 11, 2025 - 11:30
    Shareholders Urge Mark Zuckerberg to Buy Bitcoin for Meta
    News
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    Title news
    News
    Jan 11, 2025 - 11:15
    XRP Chart Pattern Warns of Incoming XRP Price Swings
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Driving Digital Change: The 33rd Digital Transformation Summit to Shape India’s $1 Trillion Digital Market
    Coin Corner - Your Go-To Cryptocurrency Wallet & Exchange Solution
    LBank Unveils Brand Evolution, Empowering Advanced Trading Experience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Stunning $350,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction Shared by Jeremie Davinci
    Shareholders Urge Mark Zuckerberg to Buy Bitcoin for Meta
    XRP Chart Pattern Warns of Incoming XRP Price Swings
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD