    Bitcoin Scores Massive Streak of Green Candles; What's Happening?

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin recorded 13 green hourly candles in row earlier this Friday; this is very rare
    Fri, 10/01/2025 - 14:47
    Bitcoin Scores Massive Streak of Green Candles; What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrency by market capitalization, recently secured 13 green hourly candles in a row, according to data provided by Vetle Lunde of K33 Research. 

    Notably, this is the longest streak of green hourly candles recorded by the flagship cryptocurrency since Jan. 1, 2017. 

    Blockstream CEO Adam Back believes that this could be time-weighted average price (TWAP) buying. "Someone big or institutional buying. Not sure who would sell to them at these prices though!" he said on social media. 

    He further suggested that MicroStrategy cofounder Michael Saylor or an institutional player could be using this dip in order to build a much larger position. He also did not rule out that this could be related to short-sellers taking profits and then buying more Bitcoin. 

    Bitcoin bulls on ropes 

    After logging an extremely impressive streak of green candles, Bitcoin plunged by nearly 3% within the next three hours. However, it has since pared most of these losses.

    Earlier this Friday, U.S. stocks dropped lower following a blockbuster jobs report that reduced the probability of future rate cuts.

    As reported by U.Today, the U.S. Federal Reserve recently adopted a more hawkish stance after implementing several rate cuts. This has been widely cited as the key reason behind Bitcoin's recent underperformance. 

    Bitcoin is currently trading at $94,515 on the Bitstamp exchange. 

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

