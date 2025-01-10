Advertisement
    'Buy The Future', Bitcoin Evangelist Saylor Insists

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Michael Saylor stuns the crypto community with a powerful Bitcoin call
    Fri, 10/01/2025 - 15:22
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Michael Saylor, vocal Bitcoin evangelist and MicroStrategy executive manager, has ignited the BTC community with his latest Bitcoin-themed tweet.

    Michael Saylor published his Bitcoin motivating tweet, hinting that Bitcoin will be widely spread in the world in the future and it is a good idea to buy it now before it is too late.

    “Buy the future,” he tweeted, where the “B” in the “buy” bears double strokes which makes it look like a Bitcoin mascot. The tweet also contains an AI-generated image of Saylor captured standing near a window behind which the New York City can be distinguished in the background with the Empire State building which, per Saylor, represents the future.

    "Everyone will want your Bitcoin," Saylor claims

    A day earlier, Michael Saylor issued an enigmatic prophecy to the community via his X account, stating: “Everyone will want your Bitcoin.” The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization size was designed with a supply strictly limited to 21 million coins.

    By now, more than 19 million Bitcoins have already been mined, extracted from the cyber space. Meanwhile, spot Bitcoin ETFs (BlackRock and Fidelity being the leaders here), companies and financial institutions have been accumulating BTC actively over the past year. Besides, in 2024, the fourth Bitcoin halving took place, reducing block rewards from 6.25 BTC to 1.125 BTC, meaning that now there is less BTC inflowing the market.

    The last Satoshi (Bitcoin particle) was set to be unlocked and mined in the year 2140, according to the algorithm designed by Satoshi Nakamoto.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
