    Strategy’s Saylor Labels Bitcoin As The Only Path to ‘Economic Immortality’

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 11/04/2025 - 13:11
    Vocal Bitcoin proponent believes BTC can lead its holders to ultimate wealth
    Strategy's Saylor Labels Bitcoin As The Only Path to 'Economic Immortality'
    Michael Saylor, Bitcoin evangelist and Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) founder and currently its executive chairman, continues to confirm his support for BTC and maintains a bullish stance on Bitcoin.

    In a tweet published today, Saylor named a new Bitcoin utility case — a bullish but also a rather abstract one.

    Only "one path to economic immortality"

    Saylor traditionally publishes AI-generated images of himself combined in various poses with a Bitcoin mascot, in the form of a physical coin carrying a “B” with four vertical strokes on it. This time, the Strategy founder is depicted as a Vatican cardinal, and his tweet reads: “There is but one path to economic immortality.”

    This tweet comes after Bitcoin has recovered the $80,000 psychological support level and is currently trading above it at $82,078. Over the past 24 hours, the digital gold has shown a 5% surge, which was dented a little today by a marginal price pullback.

    Bitcoin's power source named by Saylor

    Earlier this week, on Wednesday, Bitcoin stunned the market with a nearly 10% price jump from $76,250 to the $83,590 level as U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause before implementing additional trade tariffs. However, he did not cancel or pause trade fees against China, and they constitute 145% now.

    These tariffs initially caused a bit turmoil in the stock market and on the cryptocurrency one as well since the two are closely correlated. Therefore, on Thursday, Saylor tweeted that chaos is the driving force behind Bitcoin.

