    Strategy’s Saylor Declares Chaos as Bitcoin’s Power Source

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 10/04/2025 - 21:45
    Michael Saylor’s latest post suggests recent troubles could be the drive behind Bitcoin’s recent price rebound
    Strategy's Saylor Declares Chaos as Bitcoin's Power Source
    Michael Saylor, the CEO of the business intelligence company Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), in his frequent advocacy for Bitcoin, has made another bold claim about the factor fueling Bitcoin’s performance in an X post on Thursday.

    According to the post, Saylor declared “chaos” as the force powering Bitcoin. The statement comes amid Bitcoin’s bullish momentum, as the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization experiences a rebound around the $80K mark after several days of trading below $75K.

    With Bitcoin slightly retracing below $80,000 — with a 24-hour decline of 3.74% — the coin is trading at $79,890 as of press time. Despite the decent price correction, investor sentiment around Bitcoin has remained bullish.

    Bitcoin thrives amid tariff crisis 

    Saylor’s recent statement about Bitcoin’s power source comes amid a global market panic spurred by tariff-induced trade tensions. The assertion aligns with ongoing speculations that Bitcoin is a safe-haven asset — one that thrives when the traditional financial system falters or appears weak.

    Although Bitcoin initially responded negatively to the emergence of the trade war, the cryptocurrency later held strong, leading the broad crypto market in a significant rally where it surged by more than 8% during the late hours of April 9.

    Saylor’s latest declaration that “Bitcoin is powered by Chaos” not only highlights Bitcoin’s unmatched strength and resistance to traditional pressures, but also mirrors the sentiments of a growing number of investors who assert that Bitcoin acts as a hedge against traditional market turmoil.

    Although Bitcoin has historically shown resilience and bullish movements during economic uncertainty — justifying Saylor’s latest assertion — Bitcoin’s recent uptick in price further suggests that he may be right. The asset’s recent resurgence implies that chaos might indeed be a force capable of driving bullish momentum for Bitcoin.

    Despite these uncertainties, reports have shown increased whale activity within the Bitcoin ecosystem, as large investors continue to mysteriously transfer tokens in significant quantities.

