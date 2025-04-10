Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Stuns with Bitcoin Buy Call As BTC Price Recovers

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 10/04/2025 - 14:03
    Prominent Bitcoiner Saylor reacts to the current Bitcoin price spike
    Michael Saylor, founder of Strategy and a renowned Bitcoin evangelist, has taken to his official account on the X social media platform (widely known as Twitter in the past) to address the global crypto community on his favorite topic – BTC.

    "Buy the future," Saylor urges

    This tweet aligned with a massive 10% Bitcoin price increase which peaked at $83,246 today, rising from $76,787 on Wednesday. However, by now, the world’s leading digital currency has rebounded and is changing hands at $81,356.

    Saylor’s tweet puts an emphasis on Bitcoin’s future importance as he sees it and he urges the community to buy it, saying: “Buy the Future”, where the B has four vertical strokes. The tweet traditionally contains an AI-generated image of Saylor.

    Earlier this week, the Strategy founder endorsed Bitcoin as digital gold in a tweet. On Wednesday, when Bitcoin plummeted hard, losing roughly 5% within 24 hours, he supported the community with just one but important word. His tweet urged them to “HODL” their Bitcoin and not sell it under any circumstance.

