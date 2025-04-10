Michael Saylor Stuns with Bitcoin Buy Call As BTC Price Recovers

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, founder of Strategy and a renowned Bitcoin evangelist, has taken to his official account on the X social media platform (widely known as Twitter in the past) to address the global crypto community on his favorite topic – BTC.

"Buy the future," Saylor urges

This tweet aligned with a massive 10% Bitcoin price increase which peaked at $83,246 today, rising from $76,787 on Wednesday. However, by now, the world’s leading digital currency has rebounded and is changing hands at $81,356.

Saylor’s tweet puts an emphasis on Bitcoin’s future importance as he sees it and he urges the community to buy it, saying: “Buy the Future”, where the B has four vertical strokes. The tweet traditionally contains an AI-generated image of Saylor.

Earlier this week, the Strategy founder endorsed Bitcoin as digital gold in a tweet. On Wednesday, when Bitcoin plummeted hard, losing roughly 5% within 24 hours, he supported the community with just one but important word. His tweet urged them to “HODL” their Bitcoin and not sell it under any circumstance.