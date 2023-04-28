StormGain users can claim their human-readable domain names with impressive discounts as new partnership gains traction

Popular cryptocurrency trading ecosystem StormGain has entered into a long-term strategic collaboration with Unstoppable Domains, the first blockchain-based domain name service. This collaboration is designed to streamline the trading experience for pros and newbies and introduce new types of domain names to a general audience.

According to the official announcement shared by the teams of StormGain cryptocurrency exchange and Unstoppable Domains service, the two firms started a marketing and technology collaboration.

Within the framework of the partnership, Unstoppable Domains is going to offer a 25% discount ($25 maximum) on any available domains to all traders from StormGain platform.

The discount is only available for five days. It will be applied automatically once claimed on the special co-branding page. With this partnership, human-readable addresses by Unstoppable Domains will serve to streamline the process of money transfer between accounts.

StormGain team representatives stressed the importance of the collaboration for both products and for the cryptocurrency trading scene as a whole:

We are excited to partner with Unstoppable Domains to offer our users a more secure and convenient way to access our platform. With this partnership, we are taking another step forward in our mission to provide the best possible trading experience for our users.

StormGain is among the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the futures segment. It is well known as a longsleeve partner for most winning football clubs.

Unstoppable Domains added to StormGain as latest authorization instrument

Besides a discount program, StormGain has integrated Unstoppable Domains as a new authorization method on StormGain DEX. Now, users can sign up to StormGain DEX with their Unstoppable Domains human-readable account name and trade seamlessly from the blockchain wallet associated with that account.

This option is designed to make StormGain DEX a safer place for newcomers and seasoned traders and to make trading processes resource-optimized and cost-efficient.

As both Unstoppable Domains and StormGain have multi-million-strong audiences, this collaboration is among the most anticipated events for Web3 space in Q2, 2023.