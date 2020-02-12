Back

StellarX-Backed London Football Exchange Group Acquires Australian A-League Football Club

📰 News
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 11:16
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Yuri Molchan

    The London Football Exchange Group (‘LEF’) is spreading the word about becoming a major shareholder of the Australian Hyundai A-League Premiers Perth Glory Football Club

StellarX-Backed London Football Exchange Group Acquires Australian A-League Football Club

Good news for soccer lovers and crypto fans. The major London football club stock exchange ‘LFE’ (The London Football Exchange Group) has bought a majority shareholding in the Australian Hyundai A-League Premiers and the 2019/20 Asia Champions League participants Perth Glory Football Club (“PGFC”).

Must Read
Cardano Founder Speaks of Possible Stablecoin Launch – Will It Really Happen? - READ MORE

‘LFE’ was founded in 2016. It is a company working in the sphere of finance, technology, entertainment and media. ‘LFE’ attracted $70 mln in investments via an ICO in 2018 and released the LFEC token on StellarX and Bithumb Global.

#Stellar News
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
{% if fields.name_1.content %} {{ fields.name_1.content }} {% else %}{{ fields.title.content }}{% endif %}

Ripple’s Partner MoneyGram Now Lets Customers Send Money Directly to Phone Numbers

{% if fields.name_1.content %} {{ fields.name_1.content }} {% else %}{{ fields.title.content }}{% endif %}

Ethereum Price Going Bullish as ETH Becomes Second Best Performer in Top 10
{% if fields.name_1.content %} {{ fields.name_1.content }} {% else %}{{ fields.title.content }}{% endif %}

Cardano Founder Speaks of Possible Stablecoin Launch – Will It Really Happen?