StellarX-Backed London Football Exchange Group Acquires Australian A-League Football Club

The London Football Exchange Group (‘LEF’) is spreading the word about becoming a major shareholder of the Australian Hyundai A-League Premiers Perth Glory Football Club

Good news for soccer lovers and crypto fans. The major London football club stock exchange ‘LFE’ (The London Football Exchange Group) has bought a majority shareholding in the Australian Hyundai A-League Premiers and the 2019/20 Asia Champions League participants Perth Glory Football Club (“PGFC”).

‘LFE’ was founded in 2016. It is a company working in the sphere of finance, technology, entertainment and media. ‘LFE’ attracted $70 mln in investments via an ICO in 2018 and released the LFEC token on StellarX and Bithumb Global.