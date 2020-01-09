BTC
Original article based on tweet

Crypto Expert Mati Greenspan Criticizes Stellar (XLM), Says Its Tokenomics All Messed Up

0
📰 News
  Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    Stellar has been in the shade on the crypto Twitter with BTC and XRP drawing the biggest attention, but when XLM news emerges the coin gets more criticism than praise

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

Recently, the focus of attention of the crypto community on Twitter has been mainly on Bitcoin and Ripple.

Unlike other projects, in which teams (Tron) or the community (XRP) are very active on social media, there is no much-discussed news from the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) or about XLM price movements.

The news that attracted a lot of community’s attention was when back in November 2019, the Foundation made a decision to burn half of the XLM token supply.

When asked about his opinion about XLM, the prominent crypto analyst and the founder of Quantum Economics Mati Greenspan was not particularly enthusiastic about the Stellar tokenomics. However, he said the SDF is taking steps in the right direction.

“The Stellar tokenomics are all messed up”

Mati Greenspan is known to be a reasonable Bitcoin supporter. He is also a long-term XRP bull, even though he disagrees with the major Ripple’s policy regarding XRP.

When he was asked about his opinion on Stellar, the 13-ranked coin on the CoinMarketCap scale, Mati Greenspan stated that he had never been bullish on XLM for longer than a few days.

He believes that their tokenomics is all messed up. However, he points out that the decision to take half of the XLM supply to the incinerator was ‘a step in the right direction’.

SDF grabs 98 percent of all inflation payouts in XLM

As reported by U.Today previously, the SDF has recently pocketed 98 percent of all the inflation payouts. Apart from that, it controls 80 percent of all the total XLM supply. Similarly to XRP, Stellar is often criticized as a centralized project.

In 2019, XLM proved to be one of the worst-performing assets, according to Alistair Milne, the CIO of the Altana Digital Currency Fund. XRP, XLM and Tron are among the top losers of last year, while Bitcoin and Tezos were the best performing digital assets on the market.

#Stellar News #Ripple News

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Ripple's Partner Plans to Expand into Four More Countries This Year

0
📰 News
  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Ripple, the second biggest crypto company, allows Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) to explore new markets

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

According to a recent blog post, Siam Commercial Bank (SCB), the oldest bank in Thailand and the crown jewel of the country's banking industry, plans to venture into four markets (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam) in 2020. SCB continues to benefit from its successful partnership with Ripple to help the bank transition into the digital era. 

Ripple makes payments easier 

Ripple helped the banking institution to develop SCB Easy, an innovative app that allows customers to make seamless cross-border payments. During the latest SWELL conference, Ripple demonstrated a demo version of the new product and awed the audience by sending money to a bank account in just 40 seconds (something that seems out of reach for legacy money transfer solutions). 

However, the collaboration between Ripple and SCB didn't stop there. They are also working on a solution for EMVCo QR payments which will allow making payments without exchanging money into a local fiat currency. 

"Imagine you are a tourist coming to Thailand, and you can use your home country mobile application to scan for payment and eliminate the need to exchange for local currency. You can use your mobile app, scan the QR payment and receive goods right away,” said Arthit Sriumporn, SCB’s SVP of Commercial Banking. 

A long-standing partnership 

SCB recognized the benefits of Ripple early on. Back in September 2016, the bank's subsidiary SCB Digital Ventures became one of the key participants in the Ripple's Series B funding round that allowed the San Francisco-blockchain giant to raise a war chest of $55 mln.

Their willingness to take a pioneering role in investing in Ripple certainly paid off. As U.Today reported, it's now the second most valuable cryptocurrency-oriented company after raising $200 mln during the Series C funding round. 

#Ripple News #Cryptocurrency Payments

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

