    Stellar (XLM) Failed to Break Key Resistance: Price Levels to Watch Next

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XLM tried to recover, but things are not shaping up in way bulls expected
    Wed, 29/01/2025 - 12:57
    With the asset currently trading below a significant resistance level, Stellar is finding it difficult to sustain momentum following a botched recovery attempt. Since XLM is still in a consolidation phase without a distinct breakout, the price action points to investor indecision. After several attempts to rise, XLM is currently trading at about $0.39, indicating weakness.

    Unbroken, the crucial resistance level of $0.42 serves as a formidable obstacle for buyers. Located at approximately $0.36, the 50 EMA has been offering support on the downside but is currently undergoing another test. The next important support to keep an eye on if the price drops below this level is at $0.28, where the 200 EMA is presently located. 

    XLM/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Following a significant price spike in late 2024, XLM has struggled to maintain its bullish momentum. The most recent rejection at $0.42 indicates that sellers maintain control and are impeding a legitimate breakout. At the same time, the RSI is close to 50, indicating neutral momentum — neither overbought nor oversold.

    Additionally, trading volume has been dropping, which might suggest that there is not much interest in purchasing at the current price points. If XLM is be able to recover $0.42, it might lead to another rally in the direction of $0.48, the next significant resistance level. Further declines toward $0.28 may be possible, though, if the asset is unable to hold above the 50 EMA at $0.36.

    A decline below this mark would signal a more serious correction and might wipe out a sizable amount of XLM's prior gains. Whether or not it does, buyers will intervene at crucial support levels, and the general mood of the market will now determine Stellar's price movement. The next course of the asset will be decided by a clear move above or below these price levels.

    About the author
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

