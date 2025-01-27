Advertisement
    XRP Challenger XLM and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Get Prime USDC Listings

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Major stablecoin USDC gains edge with new SHIB and XLM listings on top exchange
    Mon, 27/01/2025 - 13:50
    date 2025-01-27
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Popular cryptocurrencies like Stellar (XLM) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) just got a new leg up in their adoption, with listings against Circle's major stablecoin USDC on Bitget's platform. The exchange is considered one of the big players in the crypto space, with daily trading volume of $2.68 billion and total assets of $5.9 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. 

    Apart from these two cryptocurrencies, tokens such as Injective's INJ, Phala Network (PHA) and RENDER also got their shot with Bitget in the new listing wave. Perhaps the main point here is not that all these coins earned a listing against USDC, but rather that the second largest stablecoin got a boost in acceptance on this particular exchange against one of the most hyped cryptocurrencies right now. 

    The USDC vs. USDT pair currently ranks 11th among all trading options on Bitget with $32.43 million, while such coins as VINE or SUNDOG, which can be considered as new risky meme coin plays, have more turnover there. 

    So, as it seems, the exchange's strategy is to dilute USDT's dominance on the platform with USDC trading options. If that is the case, the choice of which token to list is what one might call the established one. 

    SHIB is one of the biggest meme cryptocurrencies with a large army of supporters and enthusiasts. XLM is in the spotlight right now with the rise of XRP. Other coins also cover key segments of the crypto market, such as artificial intelligence and blockchain.

    USDC gains ground

    It will be interesting to see if Bitget will continue with these USDC-tied listings, and what this emerging trend tells us about the stablecoin arena right now. Let's not forget the regulatory status of Circle's stablecoin in the U.S. 

    Right now, there is an $80 billion gap in the market cap of USDC and USDT, but one may remember that not too long ago they were almost on a par. Maybe we are about to see the renaissance of USDC, and exchanges want that liquidity.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #SHIB #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

