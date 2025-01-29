Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Comeback Imminent? Crucial Signal, Ethereum (ETH) Price Hanging on for Dear Life, Stellar (XLM) in Comeback Mode

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market not gaining enough momentum to recover properly
    Wed, 29/01/2025 - 0:01
    A
    A
    A
    XRP Comeback Imminent? Crucial Signal, Ethereum (ETH) Price Hanging on for Dear Life, Stellar (XLM) in Comeback Mode
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Though XRP has seen increased activity, as U.Today previously mentioned regarding XRP's 800 million transaction surge, the momentum has not yet translated into a convincing price breakout, so the question of whether a recovery will actually occur remains. XRP's price movement has been bouncing around the $3.18 mark and has had difficulty establishing a definite bullish trend. 

    XRP recovered well from lower support levels, but its failure to break through important resistance areas indicates that buyers are not intervening as forcefully as they should. Additionally, the recent marketwide retracement has put pressure on XRP, preventing it from accelerating. Although activity levels are attempting to rebound, some investors were not satisfied with the level of intensity, according to on-chain data. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Whales, or institutional players, may not be fully stepping in just yet as the number of unique active accounts is not increasing at the same rate as the transaction volume, which is still high. Price movement may become erratic as a result until external catalysts or stronger accumulation increase demand.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Lawsuit Disappears from SEC Website. Is It Finally Over?
    Michael Saylor Underscores Bitcoin Superiority With ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Reference
    Binance to Temporarily Suspend Cardano (ADA) Deposits on This Date, Here's Why
    Coinbase Receives 'Green Light' in Argentina: Details

    XRP must recover at least $3.30-$3.50 range and maintain momentum above those levels in order to verify a genuine comeback. Otherwise, there is still a significant chance of another decline toward $2.80. It may indicate that XRP is getting ready for another surge if investors observe whether trading volume increases in tandem with price movement.

    Advertisement

    XRP is currently in a position where both upside and downside risks exist. Even though the recent spike in network activity is encouraging, it is insufficient to ensure a significant bullish breakout just yet.

    Ethereum's last line of defense

    The 200 EMA at $3,136 is Ethereum's last significant line of defense before a more serious breakdown, and it is clinging to this level, a critical support level. The wider upward trend may be seriously threatened if Ethereum breaks this support, which could pave the way for a more significant correction.

    At $3,187, ETH is currently trying to maintain its position above this crucial level. ETH has been trapped in a declining trendline since its $4,000+ high earlier in this cycle, though, and the price action indicates growing selling pressure. As a short-term resistance level, the 50 EMA at $3,321 has made it difficult for the asset to regain its bearish structure for the time being.

    Related
    23,444,976 Dogecoin in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Tue, 01/28/2025 - 14:16
    23,444,976 Dogecoin in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Buyers seeking an entry at lower levels may be drawn to ETH if it is unable to hold $3,136. The next significant support is located at $2,800. A significant bearish indication would be a loss of $2,800, which could set off a chain reaction in the direction of $2,600 or less.

    However, ETH might be able to attack the $3,445 resistance level, which corresponds to the 100 EMA, if it were to successfully recover from $3,136 and break out above $3,321. The picture presented by the volume analysis is also alarming. Strong bearish momentum is indicated by the recent sell-offs, which coincided with rising trading volume. A short-term bounce could be triggered by the RSI levels approaching oversold conditions, but it is unclear if buyers will have enough strength to buck the trend.

    Ethereum is at a critical juncture. There is still hope for a recovery if bulls can hold $3,136, but if this support breaks, the next leg down might be severe.

    Stellar shines

    As it tries to regain its position above important moving averages, Stellar is displaying indications of a possible price recovery. After recovering from recent lows, XLM is currently testing the 50 EMA at $0.4187, a critical level that could decide whether the asset starts a new uptrend. Given the recent rebound, it appears that buyers are intervening to stop a more severe correction.

    Related
    France Launches Probe Into Binance: Report
    Tue, 01/28/2025 - 13:52
    France Launches Probe Into Binance: Report
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Further momentum could be generated if XLM is able to maintain above the 50 EMA with the next resistance levels at $0.44 and $0.47. Since these levels have already been rejected several times, bulls need to regain them. A consistent move above the 50 EMA would indicate that buyers are taking back control, and the 100 EMA at $0.36 has served as strong support during the recent decline.

    A strong breakout will necessitate more buying pressure, though, as volume is still quite low. With the 200 EMA at $0.26 acting as a last line of defense, a pullback to $0.36 is likely if XLM is unable to maintain above $0.4144. The RSI is currently neutral, indicating that if momentum increases, there may still be a positive opportunity.

    Stellar is currently in a recovery phase, and if important resistance levels are regained, a breakout could be imminent. To ascertain whether the asset is actually prepared to resume its upward trend, a decisive break through above the 50 EMA would be the key signal for it.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Ethereum #XLM #XRP
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 28, 2025 - 20:21
    Ripple Lawsuit Disappears from SEC Website. Is It Finally Over?
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Jan 28, 2025 - 17:41
    Michael Saylor Underscores Bitcoin Superiority With ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Reference
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    18th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards - West Africa 2025
    ProFX Expo MENA 2025 Dubai: The Premier Event for Forex, Fintech, and Crypto Professionals
    Amsterdam Blockchain Week: A Celebration of Web3 Innovation and Collaboration
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Comeback Imminent? Crucial Signal, Ethereum (ETH) Price Hanging on for Dear Life, Stellar (XLM) in Comeback Mode
    Ripple Lawsuit Disappears from SEC Website. Is It Finally Over?
    Michael Saylor Underscores Bitcoin Superiority With ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Reference
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD