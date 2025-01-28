Ripple CTO Shuts Down Debate About XRP Centralization, MicroStrategy Announces $1.1 Billion Bitcoin Purchase, XLM and SHIB Get Prime USDC Listings: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today presents the top three news stories over the past day.

Ripple CTO ends speculation about XRP centralization

The ongoing debate regarding Ripple, XRPL and the potential inclusion of XRP in a U.S. crypto reserve continues to escalate. The discussion, however, took a new direction when allegations of centralization were made against Ripple. Pierre Rochard, VP of Research at Riot Platforms, argued that the control Ripple allegedly holds undermines any claims of decentralization. In his recent critical X post , Rochard wrote that Ripple could "fork the XRPL software and add trillions more XRP or remove the escrow locks." In response , Ripple's CTO, David Schwartz, defended the XRPL's decentralized nature by explaining its consensus algorithm and emphasizing the lack of incentives for dishonest behavior among validators. He also reassured readers that while changes to the XRPL can be proposed, the decentralized structure needs a collective agreement, which prevents unilateral action. Finally, Schwartz dismissed Rochard's legal concerns regarding Ripple's ownership of the XRP trademark, asserting that such claims would be inconsequential in a U.S. legal context.

MicroStrategy announces gargantuan $1.1 billion Bitcoin purchase

According to MicroStrategy's announcement made on Monday, Jan. 27, it acquired an additional $1.1 billion in Bitcoin , marking its 12th consecutive weekly purchase. The average price for this latest acquisition reached $105,596, the highest price level so far. MicroStrategy's total Bitcoin holdings have now reached 471,107, valued at nearly $47 billion at the moment of purchase. Following this most recent purchase, the company's average buying price for Bitcoin stands at $64,511. Despite this announcement, MicroStrategy's stock (MSTR) experienced a nearly 6% decline in premarket trading, coinciding with a broader downturn on the crypto market that was caused by the launch of a highly affordable and open-source model by DeepSeek, an obscure Chinese AI startup; Bitcoin dropped by 5% to $99,103, shares of Nvidia (NVDA) were down as much as 13% and Microsoft (MSFT) plunged by nearly 7%.

XLM and Shiba Inu (SHIB) get prime USDC listings