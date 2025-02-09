Advertisement
    Stellar Escalates Feud With Ripple

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 9/02/2025 - 10:38
    The long-simmering feud between the proponents of Stellar (XLM) and the Ripple-linked XRP cryptocurrency dramatically escalated during the weekend.

    This came after Build on Stellar (@BuildOnStellar) took a not-so-veiled dig at Ripple in a recent social media post.

    The post, of course, refers to Ripple's long-lasting legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. 

    The XRP community was instantly up in arms over the rather caustic social media post. Some of its members have called for selling all XLM tokens. Other commentators have accused Stellar of being an XRPL copycat.

    "Imagine forking the XRP Ledger and calling it progress," XRPL validator Vet quipped.

    XRP and XLM are often placed in the same metaphorical "basket" due to the fact that Jed McCaleb, the creator of Stellar, also helped to co-found Ripple. On top of that, McCaleb previously served as the chief technology officer at Ripple.

    Due to this fact, the two cryptocurrencies tend to trade in tandem with an eerily high correlation.

    However, it is worth noting that there are also key differences between Stellar and XRP in terms of their design, token distribution and consensus mechanism.

    Last November, McCaleb penned a lengthy post to defend Stellar, describing it as "the most underrated" cryptocurrency project, pointing to the fact that it was performing 10x times more transactions than Ethereum. "Many real people are already using it for actual real-world transactions," he said. He also added that the blockchain boasts "world-class" engineering.

    Subscribe to daily newsletter

