Jed McCaleb: "Stellar Is Very Different from Ripple"

Jed McCaleb, the founder of the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), recently stated that Stellar is, in fact, "very different" from Ripple.

"Just to clarify, Stellar is very different from Ripple. No shared code, different consensus mechanism, different features, we have smart contracts, etc," he said.

The former Ripple CTO made this clarification after Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson took a dig at Solana during one of his recent livestreams.

Hoskinson recently accused the Wyoming Stable Token Commission team of bias due to snubbing Cardano. Meanwhile, Stellar was included on the list of networks that were determined to be in-scope for the initial deployment of Wyoming's state-backed WYST stablecoin project.

"So, let me get this straight. Apparently, Stellar can do stuff that Ripple can't do according to the scoring criteria," he said.

The Cardano founder also mentioned that Anthony Apollo, the executive director of the Wyoming Stable Token Commission, is a former employee of Ethereum development firm Consensys. "It's almost as if consensus doesn't get along so well with ripple, isn't it," he said.

The most underrated crypto project?

As reported by U.Today , the Stellar (XLM) token recently experienced a blistering rally, surging to multi-year highs.

The XLM token tends to have a very strong correlation with the Ripple-affiliated XRP token. This is likely due to the fact that they are seen in the same metaphoric basket.

Earlier this week, McCaleb stated that Stellar was "the most underrated and least understood crypto project."

"Stellar already does way more transactions per day than all but two networks. 10x the number of transactions per day than Ethereum. Many real people are already using it for actual real-world transactions," he said.