Half Billion XRP Sold by Jed McCaleb Since January: Details

News
Tue, 05/24/2022 - 14:41
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ripple co-founder has resumed selling his XRP stash, pushing off nearly 500 million coins since this year started
Half Billion XRP Sold by Jed McCaleb Since January: Details
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Co-founder of Ripple Labs and its first chief technology officer Jed McCaleb, who suspended selling his XRP coins in September last year, has resumed dumping large amounts of XRP on the crypto market, as per XRPscan.

In the past three days, he has increased selling by roughly 140 percent and he might be done with selling completely within a month, a crypto enthusiast believes.

Now, Jed has roughly 250 million XRP left in his “tacostand” wallet.

The Return of the JED-i

According to data shared by XRPscan platform focused entirely on XRP transactions, Jed McCaleb got back to selling the remnants of his huge XRP stash as this year began.

Since January, he has dumped approximately 464.8 million XRP, which is equal to $186,790,421 at the current exchange rate.

Every week the amount of XRP coin sold varied—from 18 million to 26 million and 42 million. Over the past three days, he has increased the selling volume by roughly 140%, selling almost nine million XRP per day, while prior to that it was from four to six million daily, as Twitter user Rafael Ken Aguilar pointed out.

He believes that should this selling rate remain, McCaleb would be out of XRP in roughly one month.

Related
Ripple CEO in Talks with Georgia's Prime Minister on Crypto Adoption

Jed still has 250 million XRP left

As per XRPscan, a total of 249,200,734 XRP still remain in Jed's wallet, called "tacostand." A website created by the XRP community to trace McCaleb's sales rate shows a figure that is slightly bigger: 257,858,264 tokens.

This is what is left of nine billion XRP given to McCaleb in parts by Ripple's top management when he left the company a year after it was founded in order to set up rival blockchain Stellar.

Two possible dates at which McCaleb is likely to run out of XRP are offered here, depending on how much he will be selling per week: July 14 and August 8.

As of this writing, the sixth largest cryptocurrency, XRP, is changing hands at $0.3944, per CoinMarketCap, showing a drop by 7% over the past 24 hours.

#XRP Transfer #Jed McCaleb #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Scott Minerd Says BTC May Hit $8,000, Cardano Founder Reacts to User Losing ADA, 12% of US Adults Used Crypto in 2021: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
05/24/2022 - 16:17
Scott Minerd Says BTC May Hit $8,000, Cardano Founder Reacts to User Losing ADA, 12% of US Adults Used Crypto in 2021: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Half Billion SHIB Destroyed, But Burn Rate Drops 27%: Report
05/24/2022 - 16:05
Half Billion SHIB Destroyed, But Burn Rate Drops 27%: Report
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Dogecoin-Ethereum Bridge for DeFi Use Remains on Track: DOGE Developer
05/24/2022 - 15:55
Dogecoin-Ethereum Bridge for DeFi Use Remains on Track: DOGE Developer
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide