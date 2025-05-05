Stake4Ads Introduces Entirely New Advertising Model Based on EMT Crypto Staking

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cutting-edge platform Stake4Ads introduces a novel approach to Web3 advertising, enabling businesses to stake EMT cryptocurrency tokens for guaranteed email ad credits starting May 5, 2025.

This model of operations is set to eliminate the opportunities for bad actors to cheat on advertisers or to display ads to irrelevant audiences.

Stake4Ads pioneers new advertising model powered by EMT crypto

Stake4Ads, a new-gen digital advertising mechanism, attempts to change the narrative in the segment of ads for cryptocurrency products. EMT, its core native utility and governance cryptocurrency, is set to be positioned as a major economic catalyst for the project.

Web3 businesses, including startups, DeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces and marketing agencies, often struggle with inconsistent marketing returns and high costs. Also, it is particularly challenging for marketers to design successful campaigns with this emergent industry associated with the highest price volatility.

Traditional advertising can drain budgets with uncertain outcomes, especially in volatile markets and for early-stage projects with limited market spending. Stake4Ads addresses this by allowing businesses to stake EMT tokens to unlock monthly email ad credits, ensuring reliable engagement with targeted crypto communities only. This approach preserves liquidity, eliminates wasteful spending and delivers measurable results for companies of every size and vertical in Web3.

Shant, blockchain veteran and CEO of EtherMail, the platform behind the new development, is excited about the wide range of innovations the new product unlocks for businesses:

Stake4Ads empowers Web3 businesses to market smarter. By staking EMT, companies gain access to guaranteed ad credits, enabling precise outreach without the financial unpredictability of traditional platforms. It’s a win for projects looking to grow efficiently and for audiences seeking relevant, high-value content.

Besides creating a powerful catalyst for EMT token demand, this approach brings Web3-native tools for advertising on the internet.

More transparent and focused ads for better ROI

For Web3 projects, this model means stretching limited budgets further, enhanced ROI metrics to stakeholders and accelerating user growth with fraud-resistant, targeted campaigns. Marketing agencies, in turn, benefit by delivering consistent, measurable, scalable results, building stronger client relationships.

The staking mechanism is also aligned with Web3's ethos, offering businesses a way to leverage token holdings for tangible marketing outcomes while maintaining financial flexibility.

As an early bird incentive for the inaugural cohort of the adopters, campaigns launched in the first month will receive a 25% boost in guaranteed open rates, maximizing initial impact. This is an amazing opportunity to explore new instruments ahead of competitors in Web3 and Web2.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses and marketing agencies can sign up now to prepare for the May 5, 2025, rollout. Early participants are encouraged to acquire EMT tokens and explore staking options to secure their access to this innovative advertising model.

Stake4Ads offers a Web3-specific advertising toolkit. By staking EMT tokens for guaranteed email ad credits, businesses can make their offerings visible to crypto-native viewers across the globe. Designed for Web3 projects with in-house marketing units and crypto-centric marketing agencies, it provides predictable engagement, excellent cost-efficiency and precise targeting, redefining how crypto businesses connect with their audiences.