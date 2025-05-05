Advertisement
Advertisement

    Stake4Ads Introduces Entirely New Advertising Model Based on EMT Crypto Staking

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 5/05/2025 - 10:00
    Stake4Ads project poised to make advertising campaigns in crypto more targeted and resource-effective
    Advertisement
    Stake4Ads Introduces Entirely New Advertising Model Based on EMT Crypto Staking
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Cutting-edge platform Stake4Ads introduces a novel approach to Web3 advertising, enabling businesses to stake EMT cryptocurrency tokens for guaranteed email ad credits starting May 5, 2025.

    This model of operations is set to eliminate the opportunities for bad actors to cheat on advertisers or to display ads to irrelevant audiences.

    Stake4Ads pioneers new advertising model powered by EMT crypto

    Stake4Ads, a new-gen digital advertising mechanism, attempts to change the narrative in the segment of ads for cryptocurrency products. EMT, its core native utility and governance cryptocurrency, is set to be positioned as a major economic catalyst for the project.

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: 'I Trust Bitcoin to Protect Me'
    Top Democrat Raises Concerns About Tether
    Bitcoin (BTC): Golden Cross Isn't Enough, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Volume Nears 0, XRP Risks Losing $2, but $3 is Possible
    $9 Billion Blockchain Hub on Track to Transform Maldives

    Web3 businesses, including startups, DeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces and marketing agencies, often struggle with inconsistent marketing returns and high costs. Also, it is particularly challenging for marketers to design successful campaigns with this emergent industry associated with the highest price volatility.

    Advertisement

    Traditional advertising can drain budgets with uncertain outcomes, especially in volatile markets and for early-stage projects with limited market spending. Stake4Ads addresses this by allowing businesses to stake EMT tokens to unlock monthly email ad credits, ensuring reliable engagement with targeted crypto communities only. This approach preserves liquidity, eliminates wasteful spending and delivers measurable results for companies of every size and vertical in Web3.

    Shant, blockchain veteran and CEO of EtherMail, the platform behind the new development, is excited about the wide range of innovations the new product unlocks for businesses:

    Stake4Ads empowers Web3 businesses to market smarter. By staking EMT, companies gain access to guaranteed ad credits, enabling precise outreach without the financial unpredictability of traditional platforms. It’s a win for projects looking to grow efficiently and for audiences seeking relevant, high-value content.

    Besides creating a powerful catalyst for EMT token demand, this approach brings Web3-native tools for advertising on the internet. 

    More transparent and focused ads for better ROI

    For Web3 projects, this model means stretching limited budgets further, enhanced ROI metrics to stakeholders and accelerating user growth with fraud-resistant, targeted campaigns. Marketing agencies, in turn, benefit by delivering consistent, measurable, scalable results, building stronger client relationships. 

    The staking mechanism is also aligned with Web3's ethos, offering businesses a way to leverage token holdings for tangible marketing outcomes while maintaining financial flexibility. 

    As an early bird incentive for the inaugural cohort of the adopters, campaigns launched in the first month will receive a 25% boost in guaranteed open rates, maximizing initial impact. This is an amazing opportunity to explore new instruments ahead of competitors in Web3 and Web2.

    Cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses and marketing agencies can sign up now to prepare for the May 5, 2025, rollout. Early participants are encouraged to acquire EMT tokens and explore staking options to secure their access to this innovative advertising model.

    Stake4Ads offers a Web3-specific advertising toolkit. By staking EMT tokens for guaranteed email ad credits, businesses can make their offerings visible to crypto-native viewers across the globe. Designed for Web3 projects with in-house marketing units and crypto-centric marketing agencies, it provides predictable engagement, excellent cost-efficiency and precise targeting, redefining how crypto businesses connect with their audiences.

    #Stake4Ads
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 5, 2025 - 9:41
    XRP Volume Explodes 24% as Market Fights off Sellers
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    May 5, 2025 - 9:36
    New Whale Empties Binance for $50 Million Bitcoin
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX Shines at TOKEN2049, Launches Dubai Studio to Accelerate Global Expansion
    Bitcoin 2025 Hackathon to Unite Global Builders in Las Vegas with $30K in Prizes and Mainstage Spotlight
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Volume Explodes 24% as Market Fights off Sellers
    New Whale Empties Binance for $50 Million Bitcoin
    Vitalik Buterin Issues Crucial Reminder About Ethereum Rollups
    Show all