Advertisement
AD

    Spot Ethereum ETF: Consensys Makes Compelling Case for Approval

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Ethereum is more secure than Bitcoin, Consensys argues in plea for ETF approval
    Sat, 30/03/2024 - 10:19
    Spot Ethereum ETF: Consensys Makes Compelling Case for Approval
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Consensys, a prominent player in the blockchain and Web3 software space, has submitted a compelling argument to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), urging it to recognize the advanced safeguards inherent in Ethereum’s design and grant approval of a spot Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF).

    Advertisement

    Consensys' argument for Ethereum ETF approval

    In their comment letter to the SEC, Consensys addresses concerns raised by the Commission regarding Ethereum's proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism and the potential for fraud and manipulation.

    Related
    Fidelity's Ethereum ETF Offering Gets Amendment

    In Consensys’ response to the regulatory body, it maintains that the SEC's scrutiny and concerns are “wholly without merit” given that Bitcoin-based ETFs have already been approved for trading by the SEC. They maintain that the anti-fraud and anti-manipulation mechanisms present in Ethereum's PoS are more robust and surpass the resilience of Bitcoin's PoW consensus model against tampering.

    The comment letter highlighted key reasons the SEC should go ahead and grant approval. Consensys insisted that Ethereum's transition to PoS enables provable transaction finality, ensuring that blocks are irreversibly confirmed in a shorter time frame compared to PoW systems.

    Its PoS model involves segregated roles for block validators, which prevents concentrated control. This, it claims, mitigates the risk of manipulation and adds an extra layer of security. The other consideration about its classification was also addressed by BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, who believes that an Ether-based spot ETF could still be launched even if Ethereum ends up being labeled a security.

    Related
    BlackRock Boss Says Ethereum ETF Is Possible Even if ETH Is Security

    Contrasting Ethereum's Byzantine fault tolerance with Bitcoin's

    The Web3 software company says Ethereum's Byzantine fault tolerance (BFT) is higher than Bitcoin's. It asserts that Ethereum’s mechanism of penalizing validators who violate protocol rules by slashing their stakes serves as a deterrent against malicious behavior. Additionally, Ethereum's PoS model is more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly than Bitcoin's PoW.

    Consensys makes a passionate appeal to the regulatory body ahead of the possible approval by stating, “We urge the SEC to recognize the advanced safeguards inherent in Ethereum’s design, which not only meet but exceed the exemplary security and resilience safeguards underlying Bitcoin-based ETPs that have previously been approved by the SEC.”

    Related
    Top Lawyer Explains Ethereum ETF Approval Bearishness

    Although the Ethereum ETF is being constantly delayed by the SEC, stakeholders anticipate a decision in the coming months. Regardless, Ethereum continues to gain traction as the second-largest cryptocurrency with a price of $3,502.43.

    #Ethereum ETF
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer Important Market Insights: What About Crypto?
    2024/03/30 10:15
    Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer Important Market Insights: What About Crypto?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image The Advantages of XRP Ledger
    2024/03/30 10:15
    The Advantages of XRP Ledger
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    related image Bitcoin’s New ATH This Weekend? Blockstream CEO Adam Back Explains Likelihood
    2024/03/30 10:15
    Bitcoin’s New ATH This Weekend? Blockstream CEO Adam Back Explains Likelihood
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockhain Sophon Secures $10M in Funding from Renowned Investors While Shrouded in Mystery
    IdeaSoft To Launch an Innovative Perpetual DEX on INTMAX’s Open-source L2 Plasma Next
    Discover the MILE (Milestonebased) Listing on XT.COM
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Spot Ethereum ETF: Consensys Makes Compelling Case for Approval
    Fidelity's Jurrien Timmer Important Market Insights: What About Crypto?
    The Advantages of XRP Ledger
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD