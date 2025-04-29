Advertisement
Advertisement

    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Warns of Potential Downturn in Ethereum vs. Bitcoin

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 29/04/2025 - 10:30
    Eyes on where Ethereum vs. Bitcoin pair trends in coming days
    Advertisement
    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Warns of Potential Downturn in Ethereum vs. Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was formerly regarded as the most likely challenger to Bitcoin's role as the dominant cryptocurrency, as well as the best positioned to make blockchain technology more usable.

    Advertisement

    During the major cryptocurrency booms of 2017 and 2021, Ethereum was at the center of the action, with its price rising far faster than Bitcoin.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 04/16/2024 - 15:42
    Ethereum vs. Bitcoin: Is 60% ETH Price Collapse on Horizon?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Ethereum’s Buterin Reveals Two Main Goals
    BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Attracts Nearly $1 Billion Worth of Inflows in One Day
    Bitcoin (BTC) Golden Cross to Happen in Next Few Weeks, Ethereum (ETH): Bull Run Not Happening? Dogecoin (DOGE) Aims at $0.20, But There's a Catch
    Here's What Warren Buffett Gets Wrong About Bitcoin, According to Strategy's Saylor

    However, as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have surged in recent months, Ethereum has failed to keep up. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin is up 53% yearly, while Ethereum is down 42%.

    Advertisement

    On X, legendary trader Peter Brandt highlighted a downtrend that could signal deeper weakness for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. In response to a tweet, Brandt shared a chart of the ETH/BTC pair, highlighting an ongoing decline. The chart showed Ethereum continually losing ground to Bitcoin as it failed to keep pace with Bitcoin’s momentum in recent months.

    Reversal imminent?

    For now, Brandt's chart adds to the warning that Ethereum may face further downside against Bitcoin unless a significant trend reversal occurs.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 09/28/2024 - 11:15
    Ethereum vs Bitcoin: Much More Upside for ETH Ahead, Analyst Says
    ByVladislav Sopov

    In good news for Ethereum, U.S. Ethereum ETFs experienced their first positive net inflow following eight weeks of outflows, according to Glassnode. The inflow was relatively modest, roughly 40,000 ETH, but marks a potential shift in sentiment around ETH exposure.

    At press time, ETH was outperforming Bitcoin in both daily and weekly gains. Ethereum was up 1.12% in the last 24 hours to $1830 and up 13% weekly, while Bitcoin traded up 0.17% in the past day to $94,947 and up 7.24%.

    In the coming days, the market will be watching for signs of reversal in the ETH vs. BTC pair, which might signal strength for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization following a prolonged downtrend.

    #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Peter Brandt
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 29, 2025 - 10:08
    Bitcoin (BTC): Golden Cross in 24 Hours?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 29, 2025 - 9:58
    Bitcoin About to Reach 'Euphoric Levels' as This Key Metric Soars, But Here's Catch
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding to Over $21m
    Trust Wallet Launches ‘Stablecoin Earn’ to Boost Crypto Earning Opportunities
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, a Solana-Native Stablecoin Built for Transparent Yield
    Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding to Over $21m
    Trust Wallet Launches ‘Stablecoin Earn’ to Boost Crypto Earning Opportunities
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Warns of Potential Downturn in Ethereum vs. Bitcoin
    Bitcoin (BTC): Golden Cross in 24 Hours?
    Bitcoin About to Reach 'Euphoric Levels' as This Key Metric Soars, But Here's Catch
    Show all