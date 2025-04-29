Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Warns of Potential Downturn in Ethereum vs. Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was formerly regarded as the most likely challenger to Bitcoin's role as the dominant cryptocurrency, as well as the best positioned to make blockchain technology more usable.

During the major cryptocurrency booms of 2017 and 2021, Ethereum was at the center of the action, with its price rising far faster than Bitcoin.

However, as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have surged in recent months, Ethereum has failed to keep up. According to CoinGecko data, Bitcoin is up 53% yearly, while Ethereum is down 42%.

On X, legendary trader Peter Brandt highlighted a downtrend that could signal deeper weakness for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. In response to a tweet, Brandt shared a chart of the ETH/BTC pair, highlighting an ongoing decline. The chart showed Ethereum continually losing ground to Bitcoin as it failed to keep pace with Bitcoin’s momentum in recent months.

Reversal imminent?

For now, Brandt's chart adds to the warning that Ethereum may face further downside against Bitcoin unless a significant trend reversal occurs.

In good news for Ethereum, U.S. Ethereum ETFs experienced their first positive net inflow following eight weeks of outflows, according to Glassnode. The inflow was relatively modest, roughly 40,000 ETH, but marks a potential shift in sentiment around ETH exposure.

At press time, ETH was outperforming Bitcoin in both daily and weekly gains. Ethereum was up 1.12% in the last 24 hours to $1830 and up 13% weekly, while Bitcoin traded up 0.17% in the past day to $94,947 and up 7.24%.

In the coming days, the market will be watching for signs of reversal in the ETH vs. BTC pair, which might signal strength for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization following a prolonged downtrend.