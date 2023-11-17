Advertisement
AD

Spot Ethereum ETF Proposal Delayed by SEC

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The SEC delays decision on Hashdex Nasdaq Ethereum ETF application to 2024
Fri, 11/17/2023 - 17:01
Spot Ethereum ETF Proposal Delayed by SEC
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has postponed its decision on the Hashdex Nasdaq Ethereum ETF application until 2024. 

Advertisement

The delay follows closely on the heels of another recent postponement. As reported by U.Today, the SEC has also deferred Hashdex’s Bitcoin ETF conversion attempt. 

The race for a spot Ethereum ETF 

Surprisingly, there is a notable race to launch a spot Ethereum ETF. BlackRock, the top manager, has recently entered the fray by officially filing for a spot Ethereum ETF with the formidable regulator. 

The product, which is aimed at mirroring the performance of Ether's price, comes after BlackRock's June filing for a spot Bitcoin ETF. 

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Reach $141,000 in One Year: Model by CoinShares

This development indicates that investment behemoths of the likes of BlackRock are becoming increasingly comfortable with the second-largest cryptocurrency despite its murky regulatory status.   

In various instances, SEC Chair Gensler has refrained from categorically stating whether Ether is considered a security under U.S. law.

For instance, during an April congressional hearing, Gensler did not give a direct answer when questioned about Ether's status as a security. In earlier statements, Gensler had suggested that Ether might be considered a security, especially following Ethereum's transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism

Expectations for SEC approval in 2024 

James Seyffart, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, believes Ethereum has effectively attained the status of a commodity, although the SEC has not formally acknowledged it as such. 

Despite the lack of explicit recognition from Gensler and his agency, Seyffart argues that the Bitcoin rival deserves the same spotlight as the crypto king. 

He, along with other industry experts, anticipates that the SEC will likely treat Ethereum more like Bitcoin and approve spot Ethereum ETFs in 2024. This upbeat prediction is based on the regulator's past actions and Ethereum's growing recognition in the financial world. 

#Ethereum News #Ethereum ETF
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Reach $141,000 in One Year: Model by CoinShares
2023/11/17 17:27
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Might Reach $141,000 in One Year: Model by CoinShares
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image XRP on Track for First Red Week Since October as Price Dips
2023/11/17 17:27
XRP on Track for First Red Week Since October as Price Dips
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 17
2023/11/17 17:27
ADA and BNB Price Analysis for November 17
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD