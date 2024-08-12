    Space and Time Labs Hires New CLO from Robinhood's Bitstamp

    article image
    Dan Burgin
    Rika Khurdayan has joined Microsoft M12-backed company as chief legal officer
    Mon, 12/08/2024 - 14:00
    Space and Time Labs Hires New CLO from Robinhood's Bitstamp
    Space and Time Labs, the Microsoft M12-backed company building the verifiable compute layer for AI and blockchain, announced today the appointment of Rika Khurdayan as chief legal officer.

    Space and Time Labs, the Microsoft M12-backed company developing a verifiable compute layer for AI and blockchain, has appointed Rika Khurdayan as its chief legal officer. 

    Khurdayan, a seasoned legal expert in cryptocurrency and blockchain, previously served as U.S. CLO for Bitstamp, the world's longest-running global cryptocurrency exchange, which recently entered an acquisition agreement with Robinhood Markets, Inc. 

    She also founded and managed KSTechLaw, a law firm specializing in regulatory solutions for the crypto industry.

    "I am honored to join Space and Time Labs and their innovative team. The potential for transformative impact in blockchain and AI is immense, and I am excited to contribute my expertise to navigate the complex legal landscape and deliver groundbreaking solutions to our users,” said Khurdayan.

    Khurdayan’s appointment highlights Space and Time's dedication to creating a strong, compliant framework for its technology and community as it approaches mainnet and focuses on decentralization. 

    CEO Nate Holiday expressed excitement over Khurdayan joining the team, noting that her expertise in navigating complex legal and regulatory landscapes will be crucial as the company continues to innovate and expand within the evolving blockchain and AI sectors.

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

