    Will Ethereum (ETH) Reach All-Time High Following Bitcoin (BTC)?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Ethereum not even close to all-time high, while Bitcoin shreds it
    Wed, 6/11/2024 - 10:19
    Will Ethereum (ETH) Reach All-Time High Following Bitcoin (BTC)?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum has found it difficult to keep up with Bitcoin, which has surged to record highs in recent weeks. Ethereum has maintained a descending price channel, indicating a more muted performance, while Bitcoin has garnered attention with its spectacular rally.

    Advertisement

    The market appears to be generally bullish, but ETH does not appear to have the momentum necessary for a big breakout. Ethereum appears to be stuck in a downward trend, with no immediate indications of an upside breakout, according to the daily chart's current descending channel. Selling pressure has reacted to recent attempts to break above resistance, highlighting the upper boundary of the channel as a difficult barrier.

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This suggests that Ethereum might have a more difficult ascent than Bitcoin's most recent spike. Regarding support and resistance, the upper limit of the descending channel and the $2,650 level represent Ethereum's immediate resistance. It would be essential for ETH to break above this resistance in order to gain any bullish momentum. The next major resistance level above that is $2,750 where, prior rallies have encountered resistance.

    HOT Stories
    Will Ethereum (ETH) Reach All-Time High Following Bitcoin (BTC)?
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Surpasses XRP Following Massive Price Surge
    Breaking: Bitcoin Hits $75,000
    Pivotal Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reversal at $68,685, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Begins, Dogecoin (DOGE) Bull Market Comeback Secured

    Related
    XRP Rockets 7% After Bitcoin Sets New Historic High: What's Next?
    Wed, 11/06/2024 - 09:11
    XRP Rockets 7% After Bitcoin Sets New Historic High: What's Next?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    Ethereum has a stronger base at $2,250 and support at $2,350 on the downside, which might act as a buffer if selling pressure builds. Volume patterns raise additional issues. Trading volume has been steadily dropping, which could mean that buyers are waiting for a more distinct breakout signal or are losing interest. Ethereum is unlikely to muster the strength required to break out of its current channel without a spike in volume.

    Unfortunately, Ethereum's state can be described with the word "sad," as has not seen much luck in obtaining critical price levels since the end of summer and faced nothing but large selling waves from key holders.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 6, 2024 - 9:11
    XRP Rockets 7% After Bitcoin Sets New Historic High: What's Next?
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 6, 2024 - 8:27
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits 30-Day High: Is ATH Next?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to London for Global Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    Jambo and Lif3 Partner to Make Crypto Payments Accessible to Millions of Users in Emerging Markets
    Zeebu Announces Successful $ZBU Token Burn for Q4 2024, Exceeding $1.1 Billion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Will Ethereum (ETH) Reach All-Time High Following Bitcoin (BTC)?
    XRP Rockets 7% After Bitcoin Sets New Historic High: What's Next?
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits 30-Day High: Is ATH Next?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD