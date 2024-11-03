Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Plunges to $67K as Ethereum (ETH) Approaches Key Support

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    November has had underwhelming start, but Bitcoin rally might not be over yet
    Sun, 3/11/2024 - 9:17
    Bitcoin (BTC) Plunges to $67K as Ethereum (ETH) Approaches Key Support
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, slipped to the $67,000 level earlier today, reaching an intraday low of $67,962, according to data provided by CoinGecko.

    Advertisement

    At press time, the top cryptocurrency is down by 2.7% over the past 24 hours.

    The flagship cryptocurrency added roughly 11% in "Uptober," which ended up being an unsurprising bullish month for the leading cryptocurrency.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin (BTC) Plunges to $67K as Ethereum (ETH) Approaches Key Support
    Dogecoin Creator Supports Idea of Paying for X Merch With DOGE
    BTC to $97,000? Peter Brandt Weighs In on Bitcoin Price
    Ripple’s SEC Lawsuit: Key Dates to Watch

    Now, the ball appears to be back in the bears' court, with November having a rather rough start.

    Advertisement

    Due to Bitcoin's price plunge, more than $200 million worth of long positions ended up being wiped out over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinGlass.

    As noted by popular Bitcoin analyst Dave the Wave, the excitement was "curiously absent" from the cryptocurrency market despite the fact that the leading cryptocurrency came close to a new record high earlier this week.

    Despite the recent weakness, popular media trader HornHairs says that Bitcoin remains bullish across various time frames (a month and a week).

    "As long as we stay above the previous consolidation, not closing anything significant below $65k, I am bullish," he said in response to the most recent Bitcoin price drop.

    The chartist expects Bitcoin to continue making a series of higher highs and higher lows.

    Altcoins show renewed weakness

    Due to how interconnected the cryptocurrency market is, altcoins also plunged in tandem with Bitcoin.

    According to the 100eyes Crypto Scanner service, Ethereum (ETH), the chief alternative cryptocurrency, recently dipped to critical support at the $2,450 level. It is currently down 1.8%.

    Other major altcoins, such as BNB and Solana (SOL), are also in the red. Meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) is the biggest laggard with a 5.1% price drop.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 3, 2024 - 7:35
    Elon Musk Pushes Market Cap of Squirrel-Based Meme Coin to $125 Million
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Nov 2, 2024 - 20:00
    Dogecoin Creator Supports Idea of Paying for X Merch With DOGE
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Set to Showcase Latest Developments in African Blockchain and Crypto Innovation
    Paribu Unveils Insights from the 2024 Cryptocurrency Awareness and Perception Survey
    Breaking Ground: Midnight to Launch the World’s First Deconstructed MMO on Aptos, Unveiling the Future of AA Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Plunges to $67K as Ethereum (ETH) Approaches Key Support
    Elon Musk Pushes Market Cap of Squirrel-Based Meme Coin to $125 Million
    Dogecoin Creator Supports Idea of Paying for X Merch With DOGE
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD