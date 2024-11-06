    Original U.Today article

    Pivotal Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reversal at $68,685, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recovery Begins, Dogecoin (DOGE) Bull Market Comeback Secured

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market seeing strong recovery, securing possibility of trend continuation
    Wed, 6/11/2024 - 0:01
    Around $68,685, the price of Bitcoin is beginning to show indications of a possible reversal, suggesting a fresh upward trend toward or perhaps above the $70,000 mark. Following resistance close to recent highs, Bitcoin has consolidated steadily, indicating that buyers may regain control for a bullish continuation. 

    With multiple important levels for investors to keep an eye on, the technical setup as it stands now appears promising. Initially, the immediate support level at $67,663 will be important in assessing whether Bitcoin can continue to gain ground. If it holds steady, this level, which is in line with short-term moving averages, might serve as a launching pad for Bitcoin. A consistent close above this mark would support bullish sentiment and enable Bitcoin to pursue higher goals. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The value of $70,000 continues to be a crucial technical and psychological barrier. In addition to signaling renewed buying power, breaking through this level might open the door to a new rally. Historical, selling pressure has been applied to Bitcoin around important round numbers, so breaking through this barrier could indicate a change in market sentiment. Lastly, the next target to keep an eye on would be approximately $73,500 if Bitcoin makes a clean break above $70,000. Clearing this level would pave the way for even greater gains, possibly heading into uncharted territory, but it also represents a higher resistance that might allow traders to take profits. 

    Shiba Inu recovers

    As Shiba Inu recovers from a significant uptrend support level, it appears to be preparing for a further upward move. This recovery demonstrates SHIB's resilience and potential for more gains supporting the upward trend it has been on for the past few weeks. According to the technical environment, if SHIB maintains its current momentum, investors may become more interested in it. 

    Around the $0.00001750 level, SHIB is currently getting close to a local resistance structure. Breaking above this region, which has served as a barrier in the past, may open the door for more bullish movement. If SHIB is able to overcome this obstacle, it may pursue higher levels; the asset's next target could be $0.00001850. Aside from technical considerations, whale activity on Shiba Inu has recently increased noticeably. 

    Usually a rise in large transactions indicates increased interest from major players, which has in the past caused a notable price recovery. Given how frequently their movements affect the mood of the entire market, whale participation can be a reliable indicator of price strength. The current rally on SHIB may be sustained if the trend of increased whale activity continues. Even though Shiba Inu"s recovery appears promising, traders should watch for indications of stability at the uptrend support level. 

    For SHIB to continue on its bullish trajectory, this level must be maintained. With encouraging technical indicators and increasing whale interest, SHIB is well-positioned to continue its recovery, and should it be able to break through local resistance zones, possibly see additional price gains. 

    Dogecoin feels strong

    With Dogecoin continuing to advance into a definite upward trend, the asset is showing indications of a strong market recovery. With rising trading volume and a robust Relative Strength Index (RSI), Dogecoin's price looks poised to gain momentum for further gains after stabilizing around the $0.15 mark. 

    The volume trend has been gradually increasing according to the chart Analysis, suggesting that there is new interest in purchasing DOGE. In the days ahead, price momentum may be strengthened by this increase in volume, which frequently indicates that market participants are becoming more confident. Furthermore, the RSI is centered on the 65 level, which is typically regarded as a strong but not overbought area. This positioning gives DOGE the opportunity to maintain its upward trajectory without immediately facing selling pressure from overbought conditions.

    Potential resistance for Dogecoin's price targets is at the $0.18 level, which might be the first obstacle as the upward trend continues. Reaching the $0.20 mark, a psychological barrier that might draw more attention if DOGE continues on its upward trajectory, would be possible after clearing this zone. A break above these levels would reinforce Dogecoin's bullish outlook and might draw in even more buyers. 

    All things considered, the technical indicators and current price movement point to Dogecoin's potential for future expansion. A sustained upward move for DOGE could establish a more solid recovery on the larger cryptocurrency market if the volume keeps up with the trend and the RSI stays steady. It is advisable for investors to monitor the $0.18 and $0.20 levels.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

