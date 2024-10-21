    Solana Skyrockets 121% in Volume as SOL Price Rallies

    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Almost $8 billion Solana mystery has stunned crypto community
    Mon, 21/10/2024 - 12:26
    Solana Skyrockets 121% in Volume as SOL Price Rallies
    Bullish sentiment is prevailing across the cryptocurrency market. While Bitcoin (BTC) has been at the forefront of this rally, altcoins like Solana (SOL) have also started to make big moves. It appears that the SOL price is now targeting the next highs. While it has already initiated a price surge, certain important metrics have also turned bullish.

    One of them is the trading volume of Solana, which can give a clearer picture of the current market sentiment. The trading volume of SOL, according to data from Coinglass, has surged about 121% in the last 24 hours. It currently stands at a whopping $7.96 billion, indicating a massive influx of investment.

    The rising trading activity is a sign of greater investor confidence and interest for Solana. It shows that both buying and selling activities have increased. However, there is more buying activity going on for the coin, as no major sales have been detected as of now. Moreover, market sentiment remains on the bullish side.

    Solana price rally to continue?

    Supporting this analysis is the 5.7% surge in Open Interest (OI) during this time. The OI of Solana is currently at the massive level of $2.99 billion. This means that crypto traders and investors are actively opening more positions on Solana, indicating that the current market trend is strong, and price gains are expected.

    Meanwhile, the Solana price has surged 4.74% in the last 24 hours. As of this publication, it is trading at $166.31, which is a crucial level for the digital currency. If SOL continues to stay above this level, it will likely target the $172 target next. Achieving this feat can result in more price gains in the coming days or weeks, leading toward a more sustained Solana price rally.

    #Solana
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

