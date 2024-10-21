    XRP Breaks Silence With Price Move, Here's What Comes Next

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    For now, market will keep careful eye on XRP price movement
    Mon, 21/10/2024 - 11:48
    XRP Breaks Silence With Price Move, Here's What Comes Next
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After days of lackluster range trading that left many wondering about its next move, XRP has finally shown signs of life, initiating a modest rebound.

    Advertisement

    The cryptocurrency initiated a rebound on Sunday, slightly edging higher. While not dramatic, this upward rise is significant, as it might indicate a potential shift in market sentiment. The price of XRP, which had been trading sideways, gained slight bullish momentum, rising higher.

    At the time of writing, XRP was up 2.33% in the last 24 hours to $0.5518. XRP's trading volume has risen 85.51% in the last 24 hours to $1.07 billion. XRP began increasing from Sunday's low of $0.536, reaching highs of $0.556 in today's trading session. If today closes in the green, XRP would mark its second consecutive day of gains.

    HOT Stories
    Binance Founder CZ Warns Against Falling for “His” Fake Verified X Accounts
    Vitalik Buterin Unveils 4 Major Milestones for Ethereum
    Elon Musk’s Mention of XRP Triggers XRP Army’s Excitement, But Here’s Catch
    Top Ripple Lawyer Predicts Outcome of SEC Appeal
    Article image
    XRP/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk directly mentioned XRP for the first time ever, eliciting positive reactions in the crypto community.

    Advertisement

    XRP faces a critical hurdle: the daily simple moving average (SMA) 50 at $0.56, if the upward movement is sustained. If XRP can break above this resistance, it may be able to continue its upward trend. Failure to do so may result in a decline, as traders who buy in at lower levels take profits.

    Related
    $1 Billion XRP in 24 Hours: Why Is XRP Price Still Down?
    Fri, 10/18/2024 - 15:47
    $1 Billion XRP in 24 Hours: Why Is XRP Price Still Down?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    A recent attempt on Oct. 17 to break through this level was met with resistance from bears. That said, the next few days might be crucial for XRP to see if it can break through this level. Breaking above the daily SMA 50 could attract more buyers, potentially pushing the price higher. On the other hand, if the resistance proves too strong, XRP might consolidate or even retrace some of its recent gains.

    What's next for XRP price?

    The XRP price is currently trading between its daily moving averages of 50 and 200, at $0.56 and $0.539, respectively. For the time being, the market will keep a careful eye on XRP price movement near its daily moving averages for any signs of a breakout or breakdown.

    Related
    Mega New XRP Whale Born With 104 Million XRP Shift: Details
    Sat, 10/12/2024 - 15:50
    Mega New XRP Whale Born With 104 Million XRP Shift: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    In this situation, a decisive breakout might signify additional gains, possibly targeting the $0.6549 level, while a rejection could indicate more range-bound trading in the near term.

    On the other hand, a break below the daily SMA 200 at $0.539 might push the XRP price to the lower end of its range, potentially targeting $0.507 for support.  

    #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 21, 2024 - 11:36
    PEPE Volume Skyrockets 51%, But There's a Catch
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Oct 21, 2024 - 11:09
    XRP Surges 50% But Then Loses 30% in This Metric: What's Happening?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Talisman Brings More Users and Liquidity to Polkadot with Cross-Chain Swaps
    Limited-Edition $DOG Plushies to Launch on October 19, 2024, Bridging Digital and Physical Collectibles
    Ape On Launches Innovative Token Locking for Secure Project Launches on Solana
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Breaks Silence With Price Move, Here's What Comes Next
    PEPE Volume Skyrockets 51%, But There's a Catch
    XRP Surges 50% But Then Loses 30% in This Metric: What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD