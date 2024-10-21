Bitcoin to $150,000? Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Shows How

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Peter Brandt, a veteran trader with over 50 years of experience on the financial markets, including crypto, has shared a new outlook on the price of Bitcoin (BTC), predicting a major rise for the major cryptocurrency.

The analysis focuses on the seven-month inverted expanding triangle, a key technical pattern that has been in place since March of this year without being breached. This pattern of lower highs and lower lows, according to the trader, signals that Bitcoin remains primed for a major move higher to as high as $150,000 per BTC.

Putting his money where his mouth is, Brandt revealed that he holds a substantial speculative position in the major cryptocurrency.

#6

Bitcoin $BTC

7 month inverted expanding triangle continues to form

The sequence of lower highs and lower lows from Mar 2024 has NOT yet been violated#6

Long Bitcoin is my single largest speculative position pic.twitter.com/DZHLS8gMMU — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) October 21, 2024

Brandt also shared his thoughts on other major cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum and Solana.

Solana, Ethereum or gold? Bitcoin.

Brandt noted a potential "cup and handle" pattern for SOL, which could indicate an upward breakout, although he remains neutral on the popular token.

Similarly, Ethereum has formed an inverted head and shoulders pattern on its price chart, which is considered a major bullish pattern. Despite this, Brandt remains flat on Ethereum as well, signaling no current exposure to the asset, which he often referred to using an unpleasant word.

#2

Bitcoin/Gold ratio $BTC / $GC_F

Massive continuation inverted H&S on weekly chart

I am long Gold futures and $GLD pic.twitter.com/TCHxcW5fa8 — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) October 21, 2024

Brandt also compared Bitcoin's performance against gold, the most analyzed asset along with the main cryptocurrency.

There, the inverted head-and-shoulders pattern on the Bitcoin-to-gold ratio chart, which, as can be seen on an attached chart, predicts Bitcoin to soar more than 400% against gold. Yet the veteran trader is long both on the precious metal and on the cryptocurrency.