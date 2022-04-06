Solana-based MonkeyLeague Unveils Pioneers Gear-Up Campaign

Wed, 04/06/2022 - 10:33
Vladislav Sopov
First-ever mainnet event in MonkeyLeague kicks off to distribute free perks between early birds
MonkeyLeague (MBS), a play-to-earn football simulator on Solana (SOL) blockchain, announces The Pioneers Gear-Up event to distribute first batch of in-game assets for free.

MonkeyLeague (MBS) launches The Pioneers Gear-Up: Nutrition, MedCare and Energy kits are up for grabs

According to the official announcement shared by the MonkeyLeague (MBS) team on its social media channels, its Pioneers Gear-Up campaign launched today, on April 6, 2022.

As this campaign is live, play-to-earn enthusiasts can get some in-game items for free. Particularly, Nutrition, MedCare and Energy points are accessible in the inaugural release.

All three categories of in-game values are necessary to compete in MonkeyLeague (MBS) challenges and tournaments. With these points, every player can restore his/her stamina and health after the games.

This campaign is a crucial release for the game and its community: it will make the process of competition more inclusive and democratic and create new catalysts for existing and upcoming users.

Currently, the Nutrition, MedCare and Energy assets are available to all holders of MonkeyLeague (MBS) non-fungible tokens distributed in previous airdrops. Points can be claimed starting from 9:00 a.m. (UTC).

Weekly free claims kick off for MBS holders

Also, the Nutrition, MedCare and Energy points are avaliable for those GameFi fans who hold at least 1,200 MBS tokens (about $275 in equivalent, by press time).

To ensure the proper distribution of assets, MBS holders should link their Solana (SOL) wallets to MonkeyLeague (MBS) smart contracts through the game's official website.

Besides that, MonkeyLeague (MBS) smashed through another amazing milestone: it unveiled video footage of its gameplay. Now the world of monkeys-footballers takes its shape.

As covered by U.Today previously, Solana-based GameFi MonkeyBall made headlines in January 2022.

MonkeyBall GameFi Launches MBS Trading, Announces NFT Release

Following the successful IDO of its MBS token, MonkeyLeague (MBS) released a number of NFT drops.

Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

