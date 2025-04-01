Peter Schiff to Grow Bitcoin Reserve on Public Donations

Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff has shown interest in building his strategic BTC reserve as he seeks support from the public to grow the reserve via a post on X today. The post received sarcastic reactions from commenters.

Peter Schiff is looking to grow his Bitcoin reserve after showing concerns that the total worth of Bitcoin in his entire strategic Bitcoin reserve is still under $5000.

Schiff revealed that his Bitcoin reserve, which was inspired by the U.S. government’s approach to acquiring assets without additional costs, has been solely built on donation since it was created.

Following his post, Schiff dropped the wallet address to his Bitcoin reserve, offering to match every Bitcoin donation he receives today, thereby doubling the donations received from supporters.

While Schiff’s initial decision to own a Bitcoin reserve came as a surprise to the public, his interest to grow the reserve has further sparked more buzz, triggering questions as to Schiff’s stance on the leading crypto asset.

Although Schiff revealed that he has never spent his money on acquiring Bitcoin all his life, his latest move to build the Bitcoin reserve appears sarcastic but turns different from his regular jabs at crypto, suggesting that the Bitcoin critic is slowly getting interested in Bitcoin’s potentials. However, the post has triggered mockful comments from X users.

One of the comments suggested Schiff is demanding for Bitcoin donations because of the asset's decentralized nature which supports digital transfers as gold bars can only be received physically.

Other commenters were seen throwing jabs at Schiff for his advocacy for Golds over Bitcoin as they demand that he send his Gold address instead.