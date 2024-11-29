Advertisement
    Silk Road's Ross Ulbricht Issues Thanksgiving Post After Teasing His Possible Coming Release

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Silk Road founder addressed global crypto community, teasing his possible release soon
    Fri, 29/11/2024 - 13:15
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Ross Ulbricht, the founder of the ill-reputed Silk Road darknet marketplace, who has been in prison for more than 11 years now, has issued a tweet to wish his vast army of followers on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) a Happy Thanksgiving.

    In this X post, he once again hinted that he might be released from prison for good soon, saying that he has “a lot to be thankful for this year.”

    Earlier this week, on Nov. 26, Ulbricht tweeted that he is beginning to “get used to the reality” that he might be released from prison permanently soon, hinting at the pledge made by the new U.S. political leader during the election campaign that he would end Ross Ulbricht’s prison sentence once he takes the office. He stated that 11 years is enough for the crime the Silk Road founder committed.

    The Silk Road was founded in 2011 as a marketplace where users would be able to trade without the government’s supervision and control, with Bitcoin used as the currency for payments. However, it was drug and arms dealers who became the most active sellers on that platform. In 2012, the FBI shut down the Silk Road, sending Ross Ulbricht to prison for two lifetime sentences. He has spent more than 4,000 days behind bars already, according to a tweet he published in the middle of September.

    Now, he believes that after 11 years in prison cells, his sentence might be cancelled thanks to the change in U.S. political leadership. The crypto community has been supporting Ulbricht all these years, signing a petition requesting that he should be set free and conducting various public campaigns, attracting attention to his case.

