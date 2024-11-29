'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: ‘I Save Bitcoin’

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, a renowned entrepreneur and investor who supports Bitcoin and is also well known for authoring the popular book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has issued a tweet discussing the growing significance of BTC under the current economic conditions in the U.S.

He shared an investment plan that he has been following with his X audience, which includes regular Bitcoin investments.

Kiyosaki on Bitcoin and "fake US dollars"

Financial guru Kiyosaki revealed that he has been “hiding real money,” which he calls gold and silver. According to his tweet, he now owns “tons of gold and silver” AS, in 1985, he also began to buy his own gold and silver mines.

The investor reminded the audience that U.S. dollars are not currently backed by anything, hinting that the gold standard was removed. Now, aside from gold and silver, he also saves the digital gold. He said, “I save Bitcoin.”

WHO CARES? I watch in amusement as so called “experts” debate Gold vs Bitcoin. I was fortunate enough to realized “We The People” were being “F’d” by our own government in 1965.



In 1965, when I was 18 years old, I could see “copper” on the edge of our “silver” coins. Only 18… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) November 28, 2024

Kiyosaki took a jab at those running the U.S. Treasury – Janet Yellen – and the Fed; both are run by people who are similar to his “poor dad” caricature from his aforementioned book. The “poor dad” is a composite image of someone who has little or no financial literacy and relies on a poorly managed economy, while the “rich dad” from the book is a generalized way to discuss people who do not just save money that gets devalued quickly but use it to boost their wealth with profitable assets.

It is no wonder, Kiyosaki said, that “poor dads” Yellen and the Federal Reserve have triggered the U.S. to become “the biggest nation debtor in history.” He then expressed his take on the current purchasing power of the USD that is the result of that growing debt: “Our dollar will soon be toilet paper.”

Kiyosaki suggests buying Bitcoin to get richer

It is important under the current economic conditions in the U.S., he believes, to invest in coins every month, whether it is gold, silver or Bitcoin. If you do not know which you want to bet on, he says, just “buy one gold coin, or one silver coin, or one Bitcoin Satoshi.” Then he recommends setting a monthly goal of purchasing the chosen asset.

“Choose one coin, gold, silver, or Bitcoin….set a monthly goal….and get richer,” he said in the tweet.