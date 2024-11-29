Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: ‘I Save Bitcoin’

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Prominent investor Robert Kiyosaki has published post to underscore growing Bitcoin significance
    Fri, 29/11/2024 - 9:39
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: ‘I Save Bitcoin’
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Robert Kiyosaki, a renowned entrepreneur and investor who supports Bitcoin and is also well known for authoring the popular book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has issued a tweet discussing the growing significance of BTC under the current economic conditions in the U.S.

    He shared an investment plan that he has been following with his X audience, which includes regular Bitcoin investments.

    Kiyosaki on Bitcoin and "fake US dollars"

    Financial guru Kiyosaki revealed that he has been “hiding real money,” which he calls gold and silver. According to his tweet, he now owns “tons of gold and silver” AS, in 1985, he also began to buy his own gold and silver mines.

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: ‘I Save Bitcoin’
    Someone Just Tricked AI Agent Into Sending Them ETH
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading Hits Crisis Point, Solana (SOL) in Fragile Position, Dogecoin (DOGE) Fights Back
    Swiss Canton Votes to Study Bitcoin Mining

    The investor reminded the audience that U.S. dollars are not currently backed by anything, hinting that the gold standard was removed. Now, aside from gold and silver, he also saves the digital gold. He said, “I save Bitcoin.”

    Advertisement

    Kiyosaki took a jab at those running the U.S. Treasury – Janet Yellen – and the Fed; both are run by people who are similar to his “poor dad” caricature from his aforementioned book. The “poor dad” is a composite image of someone who has little or no financial literacy and relies on a poorly managed economy, while the “rich dad” from the book is a generalized way to discuss people who do not just save money that gets devalued quickly but use it to boost their wealth with profitable assets.

    It is no wonder, Kiyosaki said, that “poor dads” Yellen and the Federal Reserve have triggered the U.S. to become “the biggest nation debtor in history.” He then expressed his take on the current purchasing power of the USD that is the result of that growing debt: “Our dollar will soon be toilet paper.”

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin About to Surpass $100,000: ‘Hang On Tight’
    Fri, 11/22/2024 - 09:19
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin About to Surpass $100,000: ‘Hang On Tight’
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Kiyosaki suggests buying Bitcoin to get richer

    It is important under the current economic conditions in the U.S., he believes, to invest in coins every month, whether it is gold, silver or Bitcoin. If you do not know which you want to bet on, he says, just “buy one gold coin, or one silver coin, or one Bitcoin Satoshi.” Then he recommends setting a monthly goal of purchasing the chosen asset.

    “Choose one coin, gold, silver, or Bitcoin….set a monthly goal….and get richer,” he said in the tweet.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 29, 2024 - 9:48
    XRP Decouples From Bitcoin, Hits 6-Year High
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Nov 29, 2024 - 9:39
    New Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Target Approved by Veteran Trader Peter Brandt
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Istanbul Blockchain Week 2025 Is Back: The Future of Web3 Unfolds in Turkey’s Innovation Hub
    LBank Reaches 15 Million Users, Achieving New Milestone in Global Crypto Exchange
    Unlock Pool Profits: Join EMCD x Bitcoin Mining World for Insights on Maximizing Mining Earnings
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Decouples From Bitcoin, Hits 6-Year High
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: ‘I Save Bitcoin’
    New Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Target Approved by Veteran Trader Peter Brandt
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD