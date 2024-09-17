    Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht Marks Big Milestone

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Founder of infamous darknet marketplace shares news that he has reached important milestone
    Tue, 17/09/2024 - 12:40
    Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht Marks Big Milestone
    The creator of darknet marketplace Silk Road, Ross Ulbricht, has published one of his rare tweets to share his news and thoughts from his prison cell with the cryptocurrency community.

    This time, Ulbricht shared what may be considered a new “milestone” reached in the course of his prison sentence.

    4,000 days, or 11 years, in prison

    The founder of Silk Road shared that his “milestone” was reaching his 4,000th day in prison. Ulbricht has spent 11 years doing time and will begin his 12th annum in prison in two weeks.

    Ulbricht once again stated that he has tried his best to change, “to grow and be a better man.” Now, he says that he is ready to use the hard lessons he has learned “to make amends as a free man.”

    The crypto community provided him with wide support in the comments, wishing him to be released as soon as possible. Ulbricht’s fate may be resolved in November as a result of the U.S. elections since the Republican party candidate promised to release Ulbricht from his double life sentence in case he manages to win.

    Ulbricht started serving his two lifetime sentences when he was 29 in 2013, after the Silk Road was shut down after two years of operation. The problem with the Silk Road was that despite Ulbricht’s good intentions to oppose the system and give people a chance to trade without the government’s control, the Silk Road quickly became a platform for selling drugs and other illegal goods and services. The means of exchange on the Silk Road was Bitcoin.

    Ross Ulbricht vs. Sam Bankman-Fried

    The crypto community has supported Ulbricht since day one of his imprisonment, considering that most believe he was sentenced unjustly. Many crypto fans and libertarians often compare Ulbricht’s case with that of Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the collapsed FTX exchange charged with defrauding the platform’s investors and traders for billions of U.S. dollars.

    However, many believe that SBF is being kept under much softer conditions in prison than Ulbricht. Besides, unlike the Silk Road founder with his double lifetime sentence, Bankman-Fried received 25 years of imprisonment.

    Among FTX investors was TV celebrity and Shark Tank co-host Kevin O’Leary, also known as “Mr. Wonderful.”

