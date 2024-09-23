Shytoshi Kusama Shuts Down Hater With Epic Ryoshi Vision Message

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The mysterious leader of the Shiba Inu team known under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has responded to a hater who left a comment under his tweet calling him “fraudulent” and “immoral.”

Some members of the SHIB team and numerous Shiba Inu army members commented on his response, offering support and encouragement. Some commentators, however, also took a jab at Kusama.

Shytoshi Kusama posts Ryoshi Vision message

On Sunday, Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama published two mysterious tweets, speaking in foggy metaphors. He tweeted: “I feel this...and I hope my prayers have contributed to a relatively calm storm season for one of the four chambers of my heart.”

He added: “Shame on those who leave the islands to fend for themselves while laughing in mansions. God is watching and has already finished tying on his sandals of fire.”

An X user responded to those tweets, calling out Shytoshi Kusama and tagging many SHIB team members, including social media group admins and top developer Kaal Dhairya, accusing them of being "fraudulent and immoral."

Shytoshi Kusama stated that he had “only done very well for Shib, and will continue to do so.” This would continue, per Kusama, until he succeeds in completing “Ryoshi vision,” and that will happen with or without approval from users. Ryoshi is the enigmatic founder of SHIB who launched this coin in 2020.

I have only done well for Shib, and will continue to do so until, and after, I complete Ryoshi's vision with or without your blessings. — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) September 22, 2024

Another commentator also wrote: “This is your vision not Ryoshi’s vision. Sami.” Other X users showed support for Kusama, leaving comments like: “Keep building Shy” and “Ignore the noise and push forward.”