    Shytoshi Kusama Shuts Down Hater With Epic Ryoshi Vision Message

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu lead responded to hater, telling him about Ryoshi's vision for SHIB
    Mon, 23/09/2024 - 8:28
    Shytoshi Kusama Shuts Down Hater With Epic Ryoshi Vision Message
    The mysterious leader of the Shiba Inu team known under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has responded to a hater who left a comment under his tweet calling him “fraudulent” and “immoral.”

    Some members of the SHIB team and numerous Shiba Inu army members commented on his response, offering support and encouragement. Some commentators, however, also took a jab at Kusama.

    Shytoshi Kusama posts Ryoshi Vision message

    On Sunday, Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama published two mysterious tweets, speaking in foggy metaphors. He tweeted: “I feel this...and I hope my prayers have contributed to a relatively calm storm season for one of the four chambers of my heart.”

    He added: “Shame on those who leave the islands to fend for themselves while laughing in mansions. God is watching and has already finished tying on his sandals of fire.”

    An X user responded to those tweets, calling out Shytoshi Kusama and tagging many SHIB team members, including social media group admins and top developer Kaal Dhairya, accusing them of being "fraudulent and immoral."

    Shytoshi Kusama stated that he had “only done very well for Shib, and will continue to do so.” This would continue, per Kusama, until he succeeds in completing “Ryoshi vision,” and that will happen with or without approval from users. Ryoshi is the enigmatic founder of SHIB who launched this coin in 2020.

    Another commentator also wrote: “This is your vision not Ryoshi’s vision. Sami.” Other X users showed support for Kusama, leaving comments like: “Keep building Shy” and “Ignore the noise and push forward.”

    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

