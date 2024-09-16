Crucial Ryoshi Scam Warning Issued by SHIB Team

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The official marketing lead of the SHIB developer team, known to the community under the pseudonym Lucie, has addressed the Shiba Inu army with a crucial post, warning them about scammers.

These fraudsters are targeting the SHIB community using the name of SHIB’s enigmatic founder, who choose to leave the public scene two years ago – Ryoshi.

SHIB army receives crucial warning

Lucie retweeted a post published by the Shibarmy Scam Alerts (@susbarium) account on X social media platform. That tweet addressed the vital issue of scammers beginning to misuse Ryoshi’s name as of late, as they have begun to target the SHIB army from a different angle.

While presenting the SHIB roadmap, the @susbarium account stressed, Ryoshi made it clear that a time would come when he and the entire developer team would step away and leave the ecosystem entirely to the community to look after. In May 2022, Ryoshi disappeared.

Now, the account stated, there is a massive increase in scammer individuals who are exploiting Ryoshi’s name “to mislead and scam community members.” These actions by scammers are not only destroying the legacy of Ryoshi Research, the tweet says, but also pose a big threat “by spreading misinformation and attempting to scam users.”

@susbarium warned Shibarium users to “remain vigilant, stay alert, and question anything that seems suspicious.” It is important, the tweet reminded followers, to always verify any information on suspicious new tokens allegedly related to Ryoshi through official SHIB channels. Besides, users are encouraged to immediately report “any fraud or misuse of the Ryoshi name.”

Anyone talking about Ryoshi and tokens that don’t exist or weren’t mentioned in his Mediums has always been a red flag for me and immediately goes into the ‘scammer’ box in my mind.



RYOSHI = SHIB = LEASH = BONE = TREAT

That’s it.

He's been gone since 2021 !!!!!, and like… — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) September 16, 2024

Lucie agreed with that warning, adding that whenever she sees anyone mentioning Ryoshi and “tokens that don’t exist or weren’t mentioned in his Mediums,” she marks them with red flags as scammers.

Lucie's Ryoshi SHIB burn message to community

This weekend, Lucie also published a tweet regarding the burning of Shiba Inu meme coins and the standard that Ryoshi set for this. Lucie reminded the community that the mysterious founder burned the keys to the remaining SHIB supply.

The devs can’t change the SHIB supply because Ryoshi burned the keys, meaning no one has control over it. To reduce the supply, SHIB needs to be bought and burned, and that takes money.



Here's the exciting part: to really reduce the supply in a big way, we need millions (even… — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) September 14, 2024

This now means that if anyone wants to reduce the SHIB supply in circulation, they must buy these tokens and then move them out of circulation through burning. Another method is to increase the use of Shibarium by attracting millions of new users.