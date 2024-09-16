    Crucial Ryoshi Scam Warning Issued by SHIB Team

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu community has received very important warning about scammers using name of mysterious SHIB founder
    Mon, 16/09/2024 - 8:54
    Crucial Ryoshi Scam Warning Issued by SHIB Team
    The official marketing lead of the SHIB developer team, known to the community under the pseudonym Lucie, has addressed the Shiba Inu army with a crucial post, warning them about scammers.

    These fraudsters are targeting the SHIB community using the name of SHIB’s enigmatic founder, who choose to leave the public scene two years ago – Ryoshi.

    SHIB army receives crucial warning

    Lucie retweeted a post published by the Shibarmy Scam Alerts (@susbarium) account on X social media platform. That tweet addressed the vital issue of scammers beginning to misuse Ryoshi’s name as of late, as they have begun to target the SHIB army from a different angle.

    While presenting the SHIB roadmap, the @susbarium account stressed, Ryoshi made it clear that a time would come when he and the entire developer team would step away and leave the ecosystem entirely to the community to look after. In May 2022, Ryoshi disappeared.

    Now, the account stated, there is a massive increase in scammer individuals who are exploiting Ryoshi’s name “to mislead and scam community members.” These actions by scammers are not only destroying the legacy of Ryoshi Research, the tweet says, but also pose a big threat “by spreading misinformation and attempting to scam users.”

    @susbarium warned Shibarium users to “remain vigilant, stay alert, and question anything that seems suspicious.” It is important, the tweet reminded followers, to always verify any information on suspicious new tokens allegedly related to Ryoshi through official SHIB channels. Besides, users are encouraged to immediately report “any fraud or misuse of the Ryoshi name.”

    Lucie agreed with that warning, adding that whenever she sees anyone mentioning Ryoshi and “tokens that don’t exist or weren’t mentioned in his Mediums,” she marks them with red flags as scammers.

    Lucie's Ryoshi SHIB burn message to community

    This weekend, Lucie also published a tweet regarding the burning of Shiba Inu meme coins and the standard that Ryoshi set for this. Lucie reminded the community that the mysterious founder burned the keys to the remaining SHIB supply.

    This now means that if anyone wants to reduce the SHIB supply in circulation, they must buy these tokens and then move them out of circulation through burning. Another method is to increase the use of Shibarium by attracting millions of new users.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Ryoshi #Token Burn #Cryptocurrency Scam
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

