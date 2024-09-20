Shytoshi Kusama Hints Coming Weeks Will Be "More Interesting" for SHIB

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shytoshi Kusama, the mysterious Shiba Inu lead developer, attended the TOKEN2049 blockchain conference in Singapore this week, continuing his “meet-and-greet” initiative that started earlier this year.

Kusama began to appear in public, talk to the SHIB booth’s visitors from the crypto community, and also give interviews to the media.

A YouTube crypto blogger Raajeev Anand published a video on his X account, where he briefly speaks to Shytoshi Kusama, hearing an important statement from the SHIB lead.

Kusama said that the next two weeks for Shiba Inu will be "more interesting", without providing any details. When asked in the comments as to what this could mean, Raajeev stated: “They are into planning for something big.”

Shytoshi Kusama's message to SHIB army after TOKEN2049

In a tweet published on Thursday, Shytoshi Kusama thanked all those who had come to the Shiba Inu booth at the TOKEN2049 conference to meet him.

Kusama explained that he was unable to stay at the event longer (even though he wish he could), however, he told the community that his “focus is on private things,” sparkling intrigue among SHIB holders.

Earlier this year, Shytoshi Kusama participated in the major annual Web3 event in Japan, Kyoto, and then went on to continue his “meet and greet” tour to India, Mumbai. There he was joined by SHIB’s major developer Kaal Dhairya.

Later, they together gave an interview to the UAE media and fragments of it were shared on the X social media platform by SHIB enthusiasts.

"SHIB ecosystem on the brink of a mysterious evolution"

Earlier this week, Shiba Inu’s social media marketing lead known under the pseudonym Lucie took to her X account to announce that the Shiba Inu ecosystem was "on the brink of a mysterious evolution.”

Lucie stressed that the pivotal role in this “evolution” will be played by the TREAT token. She did not share any details about it but said “it is rumored” that it will allow SHIB holders to gain access to the SHIB Metaverse once it is launched. Per Lucie, TREAT’s impact is likely to be much bigger than simply transactions within the Metaverse and it could play a major role within “Shib’s DAO and igniting collaborations that might redefine the future.”

Lucie also once again reminded the SHIB community that TREAT has not been launched yet.