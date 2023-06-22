Shytoshi Kusama Hints He Might Leave SHIB, Top Shiba Inu Member Shares Ways to Help SHIB

Lead developer of SHIB says he may eliminate his position in near future, does he want to leave Shiba Inu for good?

In a recently published blog post, the lead developer of Shiba Inu, widely known in the crypto community as Shytoshi Kusama, shared several major upgrades that have been introduced to the SHIB ecosystem.

However, Shytoshi also wrote something that may be interpreted as a hint about departing from SHIB.

Shiba Inu news: New partnership, "Worldpaper"

The lead dev, in particular, mentioned a new collaboration with Champion Apparel in order to create SHIB-themed merchandise, and Hewlett Packard, which printed the "first batch of Shibacal, Shib themed, NFC Authentication Tags" — special SHIB collectors' items to let SHIB fans identify each other. Aside from those, a preorder for SHIB-themed hoodies has been created, and a lot of people are preordering those clothing items.

Kusama also wrote about the release of the "Worldpaper." The goal of this will be to tell a wide part of the world about Shibarium and the Shiba Inu ecosystem — about tokens, platforms, products, etc. It will be different from the "Woofpaper," Shytoshi stressed; the latter is about "changing the world via decentralization." However, the first thing to finish next is the Shibarium Layer 2 network, per Shytoshi.

Does Shytoshi plan to leave SHIB team?

However, apart from teasing the updates, Kusama also stated that his role may become less necessary in the future for the SHIB ecosystem: "My position, whatever you want to term it, will no longer be necessary."

This will happen, according to him, after the SHIB team "attain multi-token governance, finalize all Ryoshi checklist items (including Shibacon), complete all initiatives (Shiba Eternity Game, F&B, AI, Dao's, Shibarium, etc), and prove to the world that we not only start strong but finish even stronger."

Shytoshi seems to be hinting that he will leave the project eventually, following in the footsteps of the mysterious SHIB founder known as Ryoshi.

Here's how one can help SHIB, per Lucie

A top member of the Shiba Inu team, Lucie, responded to a question that, apparently, has been often asked recently by the SHIB army on social media; how can they help the Shiba Inu ecosystem?

Lucie shared a screenshot with answers that were provided by another part of the Shiba Inu team. Those methods are: to spread the word about the project and its goals, to become a SHIB hodler, to become an active member of the SHIB community, to build decentralized apps if you are a developer, to make donations to the SHIB team and, finally, to burn Shiba Inu tokens, i.e., send them to unspendable wallets.