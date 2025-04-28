Advertisement
    XRP Makes Critical Breakthrough: $3 Bull Run Now Possible

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 28/04/2025 - 13:21
    XRP now seeing clear path forward thanks to critical breakthrough
    XRP Makes Critical Breakthrough: $3 Bull Run Now Possible
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Finally making a significant move, XRP broke through a recalcitrant resistance zone that had been limiting its upside for months. Now trading at about $2.25, XRP has effectively broken through the declining trendline that has held its price since the beginning of 2025. XRP's pure breakout above the 100-day EMA is the most important technical development here.

    The 100 EMA acts as a potent dynamic resistance for assets like XRP, which are often momentum-driven and extremely sensitive to general liquidity conditions. A new bullish phase is usually signaled by breaking above it, and this time is no exception. According to the chart, the next immediate resistance is located at $2.50, which has historically served as a favorable supply zone for rallies. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The conviction of clearing this level would probably lead to a run toward $3.00, a significant psychological barrier and a node with a history of high volume. Beyond $3, the path becomes even more open, but first, XRP must maintain momentum above $2.50. But not everything is as happy as it seems. The breakout's lack of explosive volume is a big worry in this case. To ensure that the breakout is more than just a low-liquidity fakeout, you should ideally observe a spike in buying volume.

    Although it is currently getting better the volume is still not keeping up with the size of the move. This increases the level of risk but does not prove the breakout is invalid. The possibility of XRP dropping back below the 100 EMA and nullifying this bullish setup exists if volume does not increase quickly. 

    Support levels to keep a close eye on are the 100 EMA itself, which is at $2.18 and $2.20, which was once resistance but is now support. The bullish scenario would end if these levels were lost. The breakout is holding, though, for the time being. The technical indication is in favor of XRP bulls; all they need to do is increase volume to push the price closer to $3.

    #XRP
