Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Shares Major Update

In a blog post, Shiba Inu project lead Shytoshi Kusama recently revealed the upcoming release of a comprehensive guide to the Shiba Inu ecosystem that is dubbed "Worldpaper."

This guide aims to provide insights into the project's future, introduce new official partners, and lay out plans for further decentralization.

The blog post suggests a gradual transition in leadership roles as the project expands, hinting at a more decentralized system in the near future.

In addition, Kusama announced that the Shiba Inu team has secured a partnership with Champion Apparel to produce merchandise, a venture led by the Shibacals team and marked by the first-time use of authentication tags and NFC chips. He also mentioned a community-wide hoodie design contest, open for submissions until June 28.

The Shiba Inu lead also introduced "Shibacals: Authenticated Collectibles," a new concept within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. The project aims to establish an authentication layer for collectibles, employing NFC chips to digitally authenticate physical items. This feature is intended to boost the value of these collectibles, and according to Kusama, prototypes are currently under testing.

On top of that, Kusama announced the finalization of Shibarium, a layer-2 blockchain within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. However, it is unclear when exactly the project's mainnet launch is going to take place.