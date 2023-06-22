Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead Issues Important Warning to Community

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama has alerted the community about scams being perpetuated with fake claims of SHI and TREAT.

And no Treat and Shi are not yet available. Please dont get scammed. — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) June 21, 2023

Kusama stresses that Treat and Shi are not yet available, warning the SHIB community not to fall for scams. Last year, Kusama revealed its intentions to introduce two additional tokens: TREAT, a reward token for everyone in the SHIB ecosystem, and SHI, a stablecoin that will be used to counter and balance payments that need to be done without market fluctuations.

While the community is eager for their release, Kusama earlier warned about test tokens on Shibarium beta, including TREAT, as these are not real. "Remember that we said not to ape into any test tokens. They don't even know that we will name it Treat. So they're just making stuff up," he stated.

ShibArmy Scam Alert's Twitter account echoes the warning of the Shiba Inu lead, urging the community to beware of fake claims of SHI and TREAT, as these have not been released. As proof, it posted a screenshot from a Twitter scammer who shared fake contract addresses for TREAT and SHI and a fake launch date for Shibarium.

Shibarium is next, with surprises in between

In a blog post, Kusama shared an update with the Shiba Inu community. In his writeup, Kusama says that the final puzzle piece is available and Shibarium is next, with maybe one or two more surprises on the way in between. This he stated as he introduced Shibacal's "Authenticated Collectibles."

Kusama says that alongside the release of Shibarium, or right before, will be the unveiling of what he calls the "Worldpaper," which will dig deep into all aspects of SHIB: the ecosystem of tokens, products, platforms and services, including, but not limited to, Shib, Bone, Leash, Treat and Shi.

He added that it will explain a long-term plan for complete decentralization, Shiba Inu's new official partners, a reminder of the current one and every other detail required. The "world paper" will be a bit different from the Woofpaper, as it will "change the world via decentralization."