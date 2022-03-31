SHIB’s Metaverse Project Is Here, Ripple Reports RippleNet’s Success in Asia-Pacific Region, ZIL Spikes Another 60%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Check out U.Today’s news digest and make sure you are up-to-date with the latest events in the industry!

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Shiba Inu's Metaverse project is here, these are the top features

After teasing its community with ambitious announcements since late January, the Shiba Inu team has finally revealed the details of its Metaverse project, called "SHIB: The Metaverse." According to the developers behind the project, the Metaverse will consist of more than 100,000 plot lands, some of which will remain private. The land plot will be unlocked in phases. During the introductory phase, the team will unlock 36,431 plots, which will be divided into four tiers (“Silver Fur,” “Gold Tail,” “Platinum Paw,” and “Diamond Teeth”). Prices range from 0.2 ETH to 1 ETH depending on the tier.

Ripple reports 130% yearly basis growth in Asia-Pacific transactions amid emerging use cases

In his recent interview, Brooks Entwistle, Ripple’s VP and managing director for APAC and MENA, emphasized RippleNet's success in the Asia-Pacific region, where transactions have risen 130% year-over-year. The reason behind the uptake of RippleNet's ODL service in the APAC and MENA region is increased demand for quick settlements and immediate access to funds. According to Entwistle, while remittances could continue to be a key use case for RippleNet, other emerging use cases, such as trade flow or treasury management, may soon come to the forefront.

Zilliqa (ZIL) skyrockets another 60%

Yesterday, Zilliqa (ZIL) astonished the crypto community once again by surging another 60% on Binance. It reached $0.164, the highest price level since May 19, 2021, and is now close to entering the top 60 cryptocurrencies by market cap. The cryptocurrency became the center of attention for the first time on March 26 after suddenly spiking more than 100% within a single day. The rally came after Metapolis, a soon-to-be-launched Metaverse project powered by Zilliqa, announced its partnership with global talent awards app Agora.

Shiba Inu's profitability rises to 46% as expectations for future announcements increase