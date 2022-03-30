Ripple Reports 130% Yearly Basis Growth in Asia-Pacific Transactions Amid Emerging Use Cases

Wed, 03/30/2022 - 12:01
Tomiwabold Olajide
RippleNet is a global blockchain-based payment solution developed by Ripple
Ripple Reports 130% Yearly Basis Growth in Asia-Pacific Transactions Amid Emerging Use Cases
Brooks Entwistle, VP and Managing Director for APAC and MENA at Ripple, highlighted in a recent interview RippleNet's success in the Asia-Pacific region while forecasting a considerably higher usage of the service in 2022. RippleNet is a global blockchain-based payment solution developed by Ripple.

The uptake of RippleNet's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service in the APAC and MENA region has surged in response to increased demand for quick settlements and immediate access to funds. APAC reportedly is one of the fastest-growing regions for RippleNet, where transactions have risen 130% year-over-year.

The top executive states that while remittances could continue to be a key use case for RippleNet, other emerging use cases or applications might come to the forefront, such as trade flow or treasury management.

Another encouraging development is that key countries in Asia-Pacific are investigating the usage of CBDCs. Ripple announced a partnership with Bhutan's central bank, the Royal Monetary Authority (RMA), in September 2021, to pilot a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in phases using Ripple's CBDC solution. The country's ambition to improve digital and cross-border payments, boost financial inclusion efforts and extend its commitment to sustainability drove the partnership move, as stated in a release.

In recent years, APAC (Asia Pacific) has risen to dominate the digital banking business, accounting for 20% of the world's approximately 250 digital banks.

The APAC area struggled with a lack of awareness of the blockchain technology that supports crypto digital payments in the past. Reports over the last several years, however, have highlighted an increase in crypto usage, with the worldwide blockchain market expected to grow at an 81% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) over the next five years, reaching $23.3 billion by 2023.

Cross-border payments were the most popular use case for blockchain technology in 2021, accounting for 15.9% of all use cases globally.

About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst, technical analyst and experienced fund manager. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

