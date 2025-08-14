Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase XRP Holdings Continue to Decline, Now Down 57.4% Since June

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 14/08/2025 - 11:26
    Major US exchange Coinbase slashes XRP holdings by 57.4% as transfers accelerate
    Advertisement
    Coinbase XRP Holdings Continue to Decline, Now Down 57.4% Since June
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Coinbase's XRP reserves have been dropping for months, and new on-chain data show the decline has hit 57.4% since early June. The exchange used to hold almost a billion XRP across 52 cold wallets, but now it is down to about half that, with more big transfers this week.

    Advertisement

    Right now, 10 wallets still hold about 26.8 million XRP each, and another 42 wallets hold about 16.8 million XRP. One of the latest moves saw 16.69 million XRP - worth about $54.83 million - moved from Coinbase Cold Wallet 155 to Coinbase Cold Wallet 10. It was an internal transfer.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 08/14/2025 - 08:59
    Stellar (XLM) Eyes XRP-Style Upside With Inverse Head and Shoulders
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO: Crypto Tent Is Getting Bigger
    Bitcoin Now Bigger Than Alphabet After Hitting New ATH
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Destroyed Bears, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Set to Explode to $0.00002, Solana (SOL) Skyrockets to $200
    BTC, ETH, and SOL Targets Defined by Top Analyst

    The destination of these coins is unclear. Analysts believe the transfers are feeding new subwallets tied to Bitstamp, BitGo and Ripple's On-Demand Liquidity network. Others think Coinbase is reorganizing reserves to position itself for usage or price changes.

    Advertisement

    XRP at risk?

    There is no sign of disorder or panic selling in the way these transfers are being handled. The amounts and timing suggest that there was a lot of planning involved, with an emphasis on where assets are located so they can be accessed efficiently.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/13/2025 - 18:50
    XRP Breakout to $3.60 Still Possible, How Soon?
    ByCaroline Amosun

    Coinbase is not holding as much XRP as it used to, and that is because more and more people are interested in using the token for payments and cross-border transactions. 

    If this trend keeps up, Coinbase might not have as much control over the big XRP flows, and more of the asset might be moving through other exchanges and custodial channels.

    #XRP News #XRP #Ripple News #Coinbase
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 14, 2025 - 11:16
    Ripple Exec Shares Insight on XRPL Strategic Shift in Singapore: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Aug 14, 2025 - 11:11
    40% Spike in Whale Activity Stuns Shiba Inu (SHIB) Overnight
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Celebrates Punchimals ($PUNCHI) Launch with Sold-Out Presale and a $10,000 Trading Carnival
    Sapien Brings Millions of Minds Onchain to Train AI
    OpenServ and LunarCrush turning 50 million posts an hour into AI apps
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase XRP Holdings Continue to Decline, Now Down 57.4% Since June
    Ripple Exec Shares Insight on XRPL Strategic Shift in Singapore: Details
    40% Spike in Whale Activity Stuns Shiba Inu (SHIB) Overnight
    Show all