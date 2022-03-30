Zilliqa (ZIL) Skyrockets Another 60%

Zilliqa (ZIL) has been on a roll over the past few days, soaring by more than 238% after announcing a new partnership

Zilliqa (ZIL), a cryptocurrency that powers a high-throughput network of the same name, has rallied yet another 60% earlier today on the Binance exchange.

Image by tradingview.com

It reached $0.164, the highest price level since May 19, 2021, vastly outperforming the rest of the cryptocurrencies from CoinMarketCap's top 100.



Zilliqa, which has been mostly under the radar for over a year, is now close to entering the top 60 cryptocurrencies by market cap after yet another massive price spike, currently sitting below Harmony (ONE) and BitTorrent-New (BTT).



The cryptocurrency attracted plenty of attention on March 26 after suddenly spiking more than 100% within a single day, despite the relatively sluggish performance of the broader cryptocurrency market. Despite facing some selling pressure, ZIL managed to maintain the rally, adding another 71% within the following three days.



It is worth noting that the rally came after Metapolis, a soon-to-be-launched Metaverse project powered by Zilliqa, announced its tie-up with global talent awards app Agora.