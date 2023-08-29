Shibarium Hits Important New Milestones Soon After Relaunch

Layer 2 blockchain Shibarium that has just been relaunched boasts new milestones achieved over past day

As reported by U.Today earlier, Shibarium has finally been relaunched by its developers, spearheaded by Shytoshi Kusama, receiving help in this from other teams, including Polygon and Unification Fund.

Top SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya yesterday tweeted his thanks to both cofounders of the Polygon chain and some of their developers for the help they provided in relaunching Shibarium.

Prior to that, Shibarium ran in private mode. Now, as it is accessible to the public, it has begun to show fast growth on several key metrics, reaching new utility milestones.

Shibarium mainnet reaches new milestones

Large growth has been noticed in the number of transactions and the count of wallets connected to Shibarium. On Monday, the pseudonymous Shytoshi Kusama stated in a blog post that those metrics showed approximately 350,000 transactions and more than 65,000 wallets linked to the blockchain.

According to the data provided by Shibariumscan, the peak of transactions was spotted on Aug. 25, and it reached 132,739 daily transfers made on Shibarium. On Aug. 28, it saw an inflow of 66,058 transactions. Now, the total transaction count has reached 440,048.

The number of connected wallet addresses has surged from 65,000 to the 101,545 level. Both increases have happened over the last 24 hours.

Shibarium was initially launched on Aug. 25-26, during the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, where SHIB was one of the main sponsors and Shytoshi Kusama delivered a speech to the global crypto community via AI. Several major devs and Shiba Inu's advisor on metaverse Marcie Jastrow also gave their speeches to the audience, presenting SHIB, its metaverse and SHIB-branded projects to the world as Kusama promised before the conference.

More than hundred million SHIB burned

Shibburn crypto tracking service has spread the word about more than 120 million Shiba Inu going up in flames over the span of the last 24 hours. The SHIB burn rate jumped by 40%, with 120,934,434 Shiba Inu meme coins burned in total.

The two biggest burns constituted 19,960,000 SHIB and 10,629,557 SHIB. This 121 million Shiba Inu burn coincided with the SHIB price going up by nearly 4.50% within the last 24 hours. At the time of this writing, the second largest trendy meme coin SHIB is changing hands at $0.00000810 on the Binance exchange.