Shibarium Reaches Crucial New Milestones: Details

article image
Yuri Molchan
Layer-2 solution built by Shiba Inu team has reached significant new milestones
Tue, 20/02/2024 - 11:14
Contents
Recent update from the Shibariumscan explorer shows that the layer-2 blockchain Shibarium created for the popular Shiba Inu meme cryptocurrency has managed to hit two important milestones. Both are demonstrating a significant expansion of Shibarium utility.

In the meantime, the price of the second largest canine-themed cryptocurrency SHIB has been trading sideways, failing to burn the sixth zero so far. At the time of writing this article, Shiba Inu is exchanging hands at $0.00000971.

Shibarium sets new transaction record and regains daily high

The aforementioned data source shows that Shibarium has finally reached a new record as its number of transactions has surpassed 360 million after almost two months of slow progress. The total count of daily transfers now stands at 360,936,003. On Jan. 20, this metric showed 297.2 million, thus the increase comprises 63 million over the past 20 days.

The number of daily transactions has also demonstrated a major increase, finally regaining the three million level. The daily transaction activity has managed to escalate that much just within the past few days, rising from 1.07 million on Feb. 16 to 2.44 million on Feb. 18 and now hitting three million.

This is the highest value of this important metric since Jan. 28, when it showed 2.93 million daily transfers. The number of wallets connected to the layer-2 solution has also increased and reached 1,358,306.

Shiba Inu team introduces new type of NFTs

Recently, the lead developer of the SHIB team, known under the alias Shytoshi Kusama, and other members of the team, revealed the upcoming launch of Sheboshis NFTs on new Ethereum-based token standard ERC-404.

These NFTs built for the female part of the SHIB army (hence the title “She-boshis”) can be claimed by those SHIB users who already hold NFTs from the Shiboshis collection. Shytoshi Kusama spoke about that in the recent edition of the Shib Magazine issued on Valentine’s Day.

Sheboshis will be later bridged from Ethereum to Shibarium, along with the Shiboshis collection launched much earlier.

The SHIB lead developer also mentioned that upgrades are being made for the Shiba Eternity game. These upgrades address bugs and cheater issues that have been spotted in this game. Aside from that, the team is working to finalize the play-to-earn and stake-to-earn opportunities for players.

About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
